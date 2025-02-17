If You Can Do This Many Push-Ups, Your Heart Is Healthier Than You Think

It's true; push-ups are a phenomenal test of upper-body strength. But they're also a surprisingly accurate measure of your overall fitness and heart health. In fact, research suggests that the number of push-ups you can perform might be more telling than traditional cardiovascular tests. In a 2019 study from JAMA Network Open, participants who completed more than 40 push-ups were associated with a significant reduction in incident CVD (cardiovascular) event risk compared with those completing fewer than 10 push-ups. That's a staggering difference and highlights how muscular endurance, strength, and cardiovascular fitness go hand in hand. Unlike isolated strength exercises, push-ups challenge your body to work as a cohesive unit, forcing your heart and lungs to deliver oxygen efficiently to keep you moving.

So, how does your push-up performance stack up? Can you breeze through multiple sets, or do you hit a wall before breaking a sweat? Your push-up count can reveal a lot about your endurance, muscular efficiency, and even your risk for future heart complications. Let's break down the rankings and see where you land.

How Many Push-Ups Signal a Healthy Heart?

Your push-up count can reveal a lot about your fitness level. Researchers from Harvard found that men who could do 40 or more push-ups had a significantly lower risk of heart disease than those who struggled to hit double digits. While individual factors like age, weight, and training background matter, here's a general ranking system to see where you stand:

Below Average (0-10 push-ups): Struggling to hit double digits? That's a sign you may need to improve strength, muscular endurance, and cardiovascular fitness. Low push-up numbers often indicate a weaker upper body and a higher risk of metabolic issues.

Average (11-20 push-ups):

You're holding your own, but there's room for improvement. This range suggests moderate fitness, but aiming higher could mean better heart health. Above Average (21-39 push-ups):

Strong work! You've got solid endurance and strength, which likely translates to good overall cardiovascular health. Staying in this range (or improving it) is a great goal. Excellent (40+ push-ups): This is the gold standard. Hitting 40 or more reps is a powerful indicator that your heart, lungs, and muscles work efficiently together. Studies suggest those in this range have the lowest risk of heart-related issues.

The Connection Between Push-Ups & Heart Health

Why do push-ups correlate with a stronger heart? It comes down to efficiency. Unlike isolated strength exercises, push-ups demand full-body coordination, engaging the chest, shoulders, triceps, core, and even legs to stabilize. This movement tests muscular endurance, but more importantly, it challenges your heart to pump blood efficiently throughout your body.

A higher push-up count typically means:

Better cardiovascular endurance: Your heart can handle sustained effort without tiring quickly.

Better cardiovascular endurance: Your heart can handle sustained effort without tiring quickly. Improved metabolic health:

People who perform well on push-up tests often have lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol, and a healthier body composition. Stronger muscular endurance: Since muscles require oxygen to sustain movement, a high push-up count reflects an efficient oxygen delivery system—one of the key markers of heart health.

If you're crushing push-ups on the regular, you're getting stronger and setting yourself up for a longer, healthier life.

How To Increase Your Push-Up Count for Better Heart Health

Not where you want to be? No problem. Boosting your push-up numbers takes a mix of strength training, endurance work, and thoughtful progressions.

1. Train Push-Ups More Frequently

If you want to improve your push-ups, consider doing them often. Try incorporating push-ups into your daily routine, whether in the morning, before bed, or as part of a warm-up. Aim to train push-ups and other chest-focused exercises two to three times per week in your strength program.

2. Strengthen the Right Muscles

Building chest, shoulder, and triceps strength will make push-ups feel easier. Add exercises like:

Incline bench press – Targets similar muscle groups but allows you to load heavier.

Dips – Strengthens the triceps and chest for better push-up endurance.

Planks – Builds core stability, so you maintain proper form for more extended sets.

3. Use Progressive Overload

Just like lifting weights, push-ups require progressive overload to improve. Try these methods:

Increase reps each week – Even adding 2-3 extra reps can make a difference.

Do tempo push-ups – Slowing down the eccentric (lowering) phase builds strength.

Add resistance – Weighted push-ups or resistance band variations make standard push-ups feel easier over time.

4. Improve Cardiovascular Fitness

Since push-ups challenge endurance, improving overall cardio can help. Mix in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), rowing, or cycling to condition your heart and lungs.

RELATED: 7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Your Muffin Top

Final Thoughts

Push-ups aren't just a gym-class fitness test—they directly reflect your heart's health and overall endurance. If you're hitting 40+ reps, you're in a great spot. If not, now's the time to start improving. The good news? Your heart and body respond quickly to consistent training. Start today, push your limits, and watch your fitness—and heart health—climb to the next level. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

