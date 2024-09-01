When it comes to building strength, most of my clients immediately turn to lifting heavy weights or spending hours at the gym. However, you can achieve impressive results with just your body weight (or minimal equipment) and a few carefully selected exercises. I've curated the best aerobic workout to improve strength and your overall fitness.

The aerobic workout below is designed to improve cardiovascular endurance and build functional strength throughout the body. By combining high-intensity movements with strength-building exercises, you'll enhance stamina and muscle tone, all in a short, efficient routine that fits easily into your day.

Let's explore everything you need to know about the #1 best aerobic workout to improve strength.

The Workout

What you need: Just your body and a single dumbbell! This workout is designed to build strength while improving cardiovascular endurance. Depending on your workout intensity, it will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

The Routine:

High Knees to Reverse Lunges (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Plank to Shoulder Tap (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Jump Squats (3 sets of 15 reps)

Dumbbell Woodchopper (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Directions:

Circuit 1: Perform high knees to reverse lunges, planks to shoulder taps, and jump squats for the listed number of reps. Repeat as many rounds as possible in 3 to 5 minutes, depending on how long you want to work out. Rest: Take a break to catch your breath and drink some water. Circuit 2: Do dumbbell woodchopper for the listed number of reps, then repeat Circuit 1 for another 3 to 5 minutes. Rest: Recover again before attempting a second round of each circuit.

Exercise Instructions

1. High Knees to Reverse Lunges

Play

This exercise combines the aerobic intensity of high knees with the strength-building of lunges. It targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while also improving coordination and balance.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Quickly bring your right knee up toward your chest. Immediately step your right foot back into a reverse lunge position, lowering your body until your left thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side, alternating with each rep.

2. Plank to Shoulder Tap

Play

This exercise strengthens the core, shoulders, and stabilizing muscles. It helps improve balance and coordination while challenging your core stability.

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder, keeping your hips as stable as possible. Place your right hand back on the ground and repeat with your left hand tapping your right shoulder. Continue alternating taps, engaging your core to maintain stability.

3. Jump Squats

Play

Jump squats are an explosive exercise that builds lower-body strength and power, particularly in the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. They also elevate your heart rate, enhancing aerobic capacity.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, arms at your sides. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and your knees tracking over your toes. Explode upward into a jump, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly back into the squat position and immediately go into the next jump.

4. Dumbbell Woodchopper

Play

The dumbbell woodchopper is a dynamic exercise that targets the obliques, core, and shoulders. It also improves rotational strength and power.