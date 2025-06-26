Red Lobster Just Brought Back Crabfest With Wild New Seafood Boils

Red Lobster just brought back its annual Crabfest celebration, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever with the launch of all-new Seafood Boils. Guests can choose between two delicious new options for the Boils: the Mariner’s Boil contains a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn, and red potatoes, while the Sailor’s Boil has a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, also with corn and red potatoes. Customers can finish their boil with flavors like Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter, or Old Bay seasoning.

That’s not all—Red Lobster is also launching a variety of new crab-based creations plus three festival-themed cocktails as part of the “Festival of Summer Sips”. Here are all the new dishes and drinks, according to the restaurant:

New Crabfest Dishes

Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms: Delicious mushrooms stuffed with a crab filling—the perfect appetizer.

Crab-Topped Asparagus: Asparagus topped with crab.

Crab-Topped Potato: Another premium, delicious side dish.

Steak Oscar: one of the more decadent new offerings, guests can enjoy sirloin topped with lump meat in a creamy sauce.

Salmon Oscar: Atlantic salmon topped with lump crab meat in a creamy sauce.

“Festival Summer of Sips” Lineup6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Headliner: Featuring Purple Haze and STILL G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop with desert pear, lemonade and gold shimmer.

Opening Act: This Passion Star Spritz is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and passionfruit, and topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine with a gold-dusted dried starfruit garnish.

The Encore drink is the Starry Eyed Surprise, featuring Patron Silver Tequila, guava and blue curacao, topped with Starry® Lemon-Lime, with a sugar sprinkles rim garnish.

Crabfest is always a big hit with Red Lobster fans who can’t get enough of those sweet, savory menu items. “I went there Saturday for dinner. Although I did not get anything off the crab fest menu I did get the shrimp three ways. I chose the shrimp scampi, Walt’s favorite, and grilled shrimp. I chose fries as my side item and ordered a side salad with 1000 island dressing. I ate two baskets of the cheddar bay biscuits. I was stuffed afterwards. It was an overall great experience,” one happy customer said during last year’s Crabfest.

Crabfest 2025 is following hot on the heels of Red Lobster’s “Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time”, another big hit with guests, especially the generous lobster rolls. “I had it, was solid for Red Lobster standards. Had lots of Lobster and the bread was quite good,” one Redditor said. The Create Your Own option was also a hit, with NBA All-Star Blake Griffin sharing his Lobster Blake Griffin’s Way: Rock Lobster Tail, new Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster, and new Lobster Mac & Cheese. Ready for Crabfest? Go hit up your local Red Lobster for a true seafood feast!