13 Regional BBQ Chains You Need to Try at Least Once

If you ever have the opportunity to travel across the United States, you'll quickly learn about the different flavors and cuisines that make certain regions so unique. Just like how seafood is enjoyed best along the shoreline or pizza is considered a staple in cities like New York and New Haven, barbecue has its own special regions where restaurants specializing in it are bountiful.

That said, you might also be surprised to find regional barbecue chains that exist well outside the typical markets of Texas and Kansas City. This is great news if you aren't from those areas. Spectacular barbecue needn't be a plane ride away. Of course, there's a reason those areas of the U.S. are known for their barbecue, and those restaurants are certainly worth adding to your foodie bucket list.

If you want to know where to find some of the nation's best barbecue, you'll want to check out these regional restaurant chains. As you'll see, the following chains are not all centrally located in the heart of BBQ country. While Texas and Kansas City are well represented here, you'll also notice regions of the country that you wouldn't think of first when locating the best regional chains. Get your wet naps ready because you're about to learn more about who has the best ribs, brisket, and pulled pork across the country.

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que started out of its original "gas station" location in Kansas City, Missouri. From there, it grew ever-so-slightly to add two other locations in Leawood and Olathe, Kansas. Over the years, Joe's has picked up a number of awards and accolades, along with endless praise from customers.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Tripadvisor review noted that Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que served "Some of the best BBQ I've ever had." Don't worry if you don't live in the area because you can have Joe's tasty barbecue shipped to you.

L&L Hawaiian BBQ

Don't let the name fool you. You don't have to trek all the way to Hawaii to find L&L Hawaiian BBQ locations. In fact, this regional barbecue chain has grown considerably over the years, with locations in Hawaii along with mainland states from California to New York. L&L Hawaiian BBQ started out with the concept of "plate lunch," which dates back to wage laborers in 19th-century sugar plantations and pineapple fields, with the original plates consisting of rice and other leftovers.

A meal from L&L Hawaiian BBQ won't exactly resemble a Texas or Kansas City-style barbecue, but it's just as memorable to hungry customers. After all, where else can you enjoy lumpia and barbecue spare ribs at the same time? As one Yelp customer said in a review, L&L Hawaiian BBQ "tastes homemade from a backyard BBQ."

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

New York-based barbecue chain Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has restaurant locations in major cities like Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. You'll also find a couple of spots in New York City. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que claims to serve the "most authentic Southern barbeque and regional craft brews" North of the Mason Dixon Line," and customers appear to be in strong agreement with that sentiment.

One customer shared on Yelp the confident assessment that Dinosaur served what was "Definitely the best BBQ in NYC." Another noted that the five-star experience begins right when you walk in, sharing on Yelp, "Smells like heaven when you enter. One of the better BBQ places in New York City."

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

Connecticut isn't necessarily the first state you think of when it comes to barbecue, but Bear's Smokehouse BBQ wants to change that narrative. The restaurant chain with locations around Connecticut as well as one in North Carolina, has won numerous awards for its barbecue. Bear's has certainly made a name for itself, considering it resides far outside the heart of barbecue country, with one customer sharing on Tripadvisor, "I know good barbecue because I lived in Texas! I have also visited Kansas City, Missouri!" and that Bear's has the "best barbecue in the entire state of Connecticut!"

Another customer expanded the region to which Bear's can claim to have the best of the best, sharing on Tripadvisor, "Arguably the best BBQ I have had in New England. Good ambiance that does a pretty good job of making you think you could be in Texas instead of Connecticut."

Mighty Quinn's

The majority of Mighty Quinn's locations are concentrated in the northeastern Tri-State area, with restaurants in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional locations can be found in Maryland and Florida. The restaurant chain garnered the praise of international tourists, with one French visitor sharing on Tripadvisor, "After we had a sample of the brisket, we were on our knees! Such quality of the slow-smoked BBQ meat."

Another customer sang the praises of Mighty Quinn's on Tripadvisor, saying, "Oh this place rocks! One the finest barbecue around! Don't expect Texas-style barbecu,e but they sell what they say, and it's pretty darn good!"

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

Corky's Ribs & BBQ, founded in 1984, is a Tennessee-based barbecue chain with locations in major population centers like Memphis and Pigeon Forge. You can also find restaurants also Little Rock, Arkansas. It was founded in

Corky's is all about giving fans as much access to their barbecue as possible. If you don't live near a Corky's Ribs & BBQ restaurant, you can have their products shipped to your home. Some of their products are available at local grocery chains as well, and Corky's even peels the curtain back with recipes available on their website.

The chain has the right to be out and loud about its barbecue. One customer noted on Tripadvisor, "Stopped in to try the BBQ. Being from the BBQ capital of North Carolina, I always try to seek out and taste BBQ from different areas. I was not disappointed here. Highly recommend trying it out when in the area."

Terry Black's BBQ

In the heart of Texas, you'll find Terry Black's BBQ. The barbecue chain was founded in Lockhart and has since expanded to major Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, and Waco.

For many customers, Terry Black's has seemingly done the impossible by making every kind of protein equally enjoyable. As one Redditor asserted, "I love Terry Black's turkey so much, usually a pretty flavorless meat, but they absolutely nail it!" They added, "I also think that their brisket is pretty top-notch for the lack of a wait and that it'll usually be available in the evening."

Calhoun's

When you're looking for good barbecue in Knoxville, Tennessee, look no further than Calhoun's. Shortly after opening its first location in 1983, Calhoun's won the National Rib Cook-Off along with the bonafide right to call their ribs the "Best Ribs in America." The praise has grown alongside the regional chain since then, with one customer reviewing on Tripadvisor, "Superb BBQ, reasonable prices, service was great, and the BBQ sauce was so good we bought some to take home. Every time we go to Gatlinburg, we have lunch at Calhoun's."

Sugarfire Smokehouse

St. Louis, Missouri, does not mess around with its barbecue, and if you're looking for authentic St. Louis-style barbecue, locals will recommend Sugarfire Smokehouse. Its barbecue has won the attention of major television networks and has been featured on "Pitmasters," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "Burgers, Brew, and Que."

Most Sugarfire locations are in Missouri, but you'll also come across a couple of additional restaurants in nearby Illinois and Colorado. One customer said on Yelp that Sugarfire is "A wonderful modern BBQ joint serving up big delicious portions of all the classics." Another customer echoed the sentiment and stated, "It was everything I wanted from a St. Louis BBQ spot! I'm a sucker for a good brisket, and I've been thinking about this one since I left. Perfectly smoky, extremely tender, and each of the sauces made for a new experience."

Soulman's Bar-B-Que

Known as "Texas' best bar-b-que since 1974," Soulman's Bar-B-Que's locations are centered around the Dallas area. Its menu features all-star barbecue hits, including St. Louis-style pork spare ribs. Tourists and locals alike cannot get enough of Soulman's, with one customer leaving a review on Yelp that states, "Came in from out of town, and a local recommended this place. I have to say this is some of the best BBQ I've ever had." Another customer highlighted the sauce specifically, a do-or-die component of barbecue establishments, saying, "The BBQ sauce was the best of any I've had."

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The Florida-based restaurant chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse has built quite a reputation over the years, repeatedly mentioned as one of the standout barbecue chains nationwide. As 4 Rivers Smokehouse has grown into a prominent barbecue chain, customer reviews would have you believe it hasn't lost an ounce of what makes its food so tasty. One customer believes the food from 4 Rivers Smokehouse rivals that of the top barbecue spots in the country, sharing on Tripadvisor, "I like this better than the famous Kansas City BBQ. Will definitely come back often."

Woody's Bar-B-Q

Woody's Bar-B-Q is a Florida-based barbecue chain that has started its expansion into other states, with a restaurant opening soon in Pennsylvania. With a menu featuring all of the hits like slow-smoked BBQ meats, it's no wonder Floridians have put Woody's on the map over the years. One customer hinted at the chain's popularity by sharing on Yelp, "You can tell it is great when you walk into the BBQ aroma and line of all locals." Another customer had nothing but great things to say about Woody's Bar-B-Q, sharing on Tripadvisor, "We ate here with our friends, and the BBQ IS EXCELLENT! We were not disappointed!"

Black's Barbecue

The "oldest BBQ joint in Texas," Black's Barbecue, has been around since 1932. Operations are kept tight with just four locations in Lockhart, Austin, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. Nearly 100 years in the business is a lot of time to get things right, and customers have spectacular things to say about its menu. As one customer said on Tripadvisor, "Black's has been doing this for 90 years, and it shows; everything was the best!" The brisket was called out multiple times in customer reviews, with one sharing on Tripadvisor, "The brisket was as good as the best I've had: beefy, moist and smokey, not adulterated but an overpowering rub."