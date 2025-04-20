8 Daily Exercises That Flatten Your Stomach Without Crunches

Insider information: You don't have to do crunches or situps to flatten your stomach. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis designs strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent, to help keep their abs strong and tight. She recently shared some of her go-to moves for a taut tummy. "Here are 8 core moves I love doing using just a resistance band that actually tighten your waist and work your whole body at once," she says. "If you're tired of boring ab routines, give these moves a try!"

Banded Bear Crawl

"Place a mini band around your wrists or ankles (or both, if you really want to torch your core.) In a beast hold position (knees hover above the ground), crawl forward and backward slowly—opposite hand and foot move together. Core stays tight, hips stay low, and tension stays on the band the whole time," Willis says.

Lateral Step to Banded Knee Drive

"With a mini band around your thighs, step laterally to one side," she instructs. "Then drive the opposite knee up with control."

Banded Dead Bug Pull-Aparts

"Lie on your back holding a resistance band with arms extended overhead. As one leg lowers, pull the band apart and keep the other leg still. Switch sides," she says.

Side Plank Starfish

"From a side plank, lift your top leg and arm into a starfish position. Hold or pulse," Willis suggests.

Forearm Plank Band Passes

"In a forearm plank, slide a mini band across the floor underneath you, from hand to hand. Keep your hips square and your core tight. Alternate the pulls," Willis says.

Glute Bridge to Band Pull-Down

"Lie on your back with the resistance band in your hands above your chest. As you lift into a glute bridge, pull the band down toward your chest. Squeeze your glutes and engage your lats and core," says Willis.

Banded Pallof Press

"Stand tall with a band anchored to one side. A door handle works great," she says. "Press straight out from your chest and hold—don't let your torso twist. Core on, glutes tight, and posture tall."

Hollow Body Rock with Punches

"In a hollow hold (back flat, legs and shoulders off the floor), add a gentle rocking motion while alternating punches toward your feet at the top of your rock," Willis instructs.