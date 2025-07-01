If You Can Do This Many Pushups, You’re in Great Shape for Your Age

When it comes to measuring your fitness level, few exercises are as simple, accessible, and effective as the classic push-up. You don’t need fancy equipment, a gym membership, or even much space. Just your own bodyweight and the floor beneath you. And yet, this old-school move remains one of the best ways to test your strength, muscular endurance, and overall physical conditioning.

Push-ups work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, while also challenging your stability and control. That’s why how many push-ups you can do in a row is still considered one of the most telling indicators of your upper-body strength and endurance. Even better? Your score can be used to benchmark your current fitness level and track your progress over time.

So, how do you stack up? Let’s break it down by age.

How Many Push-Ups Should You Be Able to Do?

Use the chart below to get a general idea of what’s considered a good push-up score based on your age. These numbers are based on general fitness standards, and they apply to standard, full-range push-ups with proper form.

Men

Age Excellent Good Average Below Average 20–29 35+ 25–34 15–24 <15 30–39 30+ 20–29 12–19 <12 40–49 25+ 15–24 10–14 <10 50–59 20+ 12–19 8–11 <8 60+ 15+ 10–14 6–9 <6

Women

Age Excellent Good Average Below Average 20–29 30+ 20–29 10–19 <10 30–39 25+ 15–24 8–14 <8 40–49 20+ 12–19 6–11 <6 50–59 15+ 8–14 5–7 <5 60+ 10+ 6–9 3–5 <3

Note: Numbers are based on full push-ups with proper form (not modified or knee push-ups). Form is more important than quantity. Don’t sacrifice technique for higher reps.

Why Push-Ups Are the Ultimate Strength Test

Push-ups offer more than just a way to build upper-body strength. They’re a reliable gauge of overall fitness for a few key reasons:

They measure real-world strength: Unlike machine-based exercises, push-ups require you to stabilize your bodyweight.

Unlike machine-based exercises, push-ups require you to stabilize your bodyweight. They test muscular endurance: The number of reps you can do with good form indicates how well your muscles can sustain effort.

The number of reps you can do with good form indicates how well your muscles can sustain effort. They engage multiple muscle groups: The chest, shoulders, triceps, abs, and glutes all engage during a proper push-up.

The chest, shoulders, triceps, abs, and glutes all engage during a proper push-up. They scale with ability: You can regress or progress the movement based on your current level, making it a tool for all fitness levels.

In short, push-ups are a pure and honest test of bodyweight strength. No shortcuts.

How to Do the Perfect Push-Up

Before testing your maximum reps, ensure your form is dialed in. Here's how to perform a proper push-up:

Set up: Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles should form a straight line. Brace your core: Squeeze your abs and glutes to keep your hips from sagging or piking up. Lower under control: Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the floor slowly. Keep your elbows at a 45-degree angle, not flared out to the sides. Full range: Aim to lower until your chest is about an inch above the ground. Press up: Drive through your palms to return to the starting position, fully extending your arms at the top.

Form tip: Keep your neck in line with your spine and avoid craning your head forward or looking up.

Top Exercises to Build Push-Up Strength

Can’t hit your target numbers yet? No problem. These strength-building moves will help you get there faster:

Incline Push-Ups: Start with your hands on a bench or box to reduce difficulty and build up strength with proper form. Negative Push-Ups: Lower slowly (3–5 seconds) to build eccentric control, then return to the top position. Dumbbell Chest Presses: Strengthen your pectorals and triceps with heavier loads to enhance your pushing power. Plank Holds: Enhance core strength and stability, both essential for maintaining proper push-up form. Triceps Dips: Target the triceps, which play a key role in the push-up’s upward phase.

Pro Tips to Increase Your Push-Up Max

Looking to climb the ranks? Use these strategies to boost your performance:

Train push-ups frequently. 2–3 sessions per week give your body time to adapt without burning out.

2–3 sessions per week give your body time to adapt without burning out. Focus on form, not speed. Every rep should be clean and controlled.

Every rep should be clean and controlled. Use pyramid sets. Build endurance by increasing reps (1-2-3-4-5…) and then decreasing them.

Build endurance by increasing reps (1-2-3-4-5…) and then decreasing them. Mix in resistance. Try banded push-ups or use a weighted vest to add intensity once you’ve mastered bodyweight exercises.

Try banded push-ups or use a weighted vest to add intensity once you’ve mastered bodyweight exercises. Recover well. Rest, sleep, and proper nutrition all play a crucial role in maintaining muscular endurance.

The Final Push

Push-ups are more than just a staple of gym class; they’re a proven benchmark of strength, endurance, and longevity. Whether you’re aiming for 10, 20, or 50 reps, regularly testing and training this movement can help you stay strong, lean, and fit at any age.

So hit the floor, count your reps, and see where you stand. The number might surprise you, and it’s never too late to improve it.