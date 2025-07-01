3 Simple Moves That Make You Stronger and More Stable After 40

Balance training is often overlooked. It gets overshadowed by big lifts, brutal HIIT sessions, or aesthetic-focused programs. But balance is one of those hidden keys that hold everything together. It improves how your body moves, how you control it, and even how you generate force. That’s precisely why I decided to lean into it.

For an entire week, I began every morning with a short, focused balance workout. It wasn’t a long, drawn-out routine. I picked three targeted balance exercises that challenged different parts of the body and hit them consistently for two rounds each. I also layered these drills into my warm-up before strength sessions and rides. The results? Surprisingly effective. My movement felt more fluid, and my lifts felt stronger.

The 3 Balance Tests I Did Every Morning

Each test challenged different areas: core stability, lower-body control, and overall coordination. I performed each one for two rounds, each lasting 30 to 60 seconds.

Plank with Shoulder Taps (Upper Body Balance Test)

This test dialed in my core and shoulder stability. By lifting one hand at a time, I had to brace through my abs and hips to avoid wobbling or twisting.

Start in a high plank position with hands under shoulders

Tap one hand to the opposite shoulder

Alternate sides while keeping hips level and glutes tight

Single-Leg Balance (Lower Body Balance Test)

This test isolated each leg to work on ankle, knee, and hip stability. I stood barefoot on one foot to increase sensory feedback.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall with one foot lifted slightly off the ground

Maintain posture without letting your hips shift

For added challenge, I closed my eyes or reached my arms overhead

Split Squat Hold with Rotations (Full-Body Balance Test)

This test combined core strength, leg tension, and upper-body control. It mimicked real movement patterns, such as lunges or running.

Get into a deep split squat (rear heel off the ground)

Hold position while rotating your torso side to side

Keep your front knee stable and your core tight throughout

The Improvements I Noted After One Week

Even with such a simple protocol, I was surprised by how much better my body responded, especially during strength workouts and mountain biking.

More core engagement during big lifts like front squats, overhead presses, and carries

like front squats, overhead presses, and carries Improved single-leg stability during split squats and lunges

during split squats and lunges Smoother and more confident movements on technical mountain bike trails

on technical mountain bike trails Reduced knee wobble and ankle shifts during Bulgarian split squats

during Bulgarian split squats Better posture and bracing at the start of every lift

at the start of every lift Faster warm-up to feel “ready” to train because balance forces immediate muscle activation

How You Can Use These Tests to Improve Your Workouts

You don’t have to overhaul your routine to see the benefits of balance training. Here’s how to strategically incorporate these simple tests into your day and become stronger as a result.

Add one or two tests into your warm-up before strength training or cardio.

before strength training or cardio. Use them as movement prep on active recovery days to build body awareness.

to build body awareness. Perform each drill barefoot to challenge your stabilizers and get more sensory feedback.

to challenge your stabilizers and get more sensory feedback. Mix in resistance or rotation exercises (bands, dumbbells, medicine balls) once the basic positions feel easy.

exercises (bands, dumbbells, medicine balls) once the basic positions feel easy. Hold each position for a specified time or slow down the movement to increase the time under tension.

time under tension. Use them as “fillers” between heavy lifts to keep your nervous system sharp.

to keep your nervous system sharp. Challenge yourself with eyes closed for an added coordination boost.

Final Thoughts

Balance training might not have the same hype as heavy deadlifts or high-intensity circuits, but it deserves a place in your weekly plan. After just a week of morning balance work, I felt more stable, more athletic, and more aware of how my body moved through space. That carried over to my lifts and even helped me feel more agile on the trails.

To level up your performance, start with a solid foundation. Balance is a vital piece in the puzzle for stronger, smoother movement at every level.