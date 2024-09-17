7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Party Subs

Whether you call them subs, hoagies, or heroes, there's no denying the love people have for submarine-style sandwiches. And with football season in full swing, this crowd-pleasing option has become even more appealing for occasions like tailgates and football watch parties—aka when you have to cater to multiple people. Enter the party sub.

Upon hearing this term, you might first envision an eye-catching, six-foot-long sandwich cut into smaller individual servings. Maybe you picture massive platters filled with classic cold subs. No matter what comes to mind first, numerous chains offer their own group-friendly choices you'll want to keep on your radar.

The next time you're looking to feed a crowd, consider serving up some party-friendly sub options from these seven chains. As with any chain, pricing and offerings may vary by location.

Jersey Mike's

Nutrition :

The Original Italian (Per Regular Order)

Calories : 910

Fat : 54.18 g (Saturated Fat: 15.02 g)

Sodium : 2,467.79 mg

Carbs : 62.29 g (Fiber: 4.38 g, Sugar: 10.35 g)

Protein : 45.04 g



One of the most dominant players in the sandwich space, Jersey Mike's boasts several catering options. The popular New Jersey-based chain offers a 12-count box of subs, which includes your choice of up to four varieties of any cold sub, such as the Ham and Provolone, Super Sub, Club Sub, and Original Italian. One Hoboken, N.J., location offers this box for $87.99, which comes to $7.33 per person.

I Tried the 5 Most Popular Subs at Jersey Mike's & the Best Was a Spicy Behemoth

Subway

Nutrition :

Black Forest Ham (Per 6-inch Sandwich)

Calories : 270

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g



A sub-focused roundup wouldn't be complete without highlighting the biggest sandwich chain in America. Through Subway's catering options, you can choose from wrap and sandwich platters that feed around five to nine people, or opt for a large lunch box meal bundle that feeds up to 12 people. The latter includes 12 six-inch subs, 12 assorted cookies, 12 assorted chips, and 12 bottled beverages. The subs, cookies, and chips are available to order in up to three flavors.

Additionally, each sandwich comes "standard," made with with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, plus mustard and mayo on the side. This catering option clocks in at $137.76, or $11.48 per person. The chain also offers other full meal options designed to feed 15 people.

Firehouse Subs

Nutrition :

Catering Sub Deluxe Platter (Per Serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,500 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 34 g



This firefighter-founded brand operates more than 1,250 locations. If you happen to live near one and are looking to feed a group, you'll want to keep the chain's sub platters in mind. There's the Standard, which serves 10 people and costs $61.99. This includes a choice of the turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, veggie, or grilled chicken sub. There's also the Deluxe Sub Platter, which serves 10 and costs $66.99. Sub options include the turkey and ham, turkey and roast beef, tuna salad, veggie, and pepperoni, salami, and ham. You can also opt for a pre-selected sandwich assortment for both platter options.

All of the sandwiches feature provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and vinaigrette on your choice of bread, along with mayo, deli mustard, and kosher pickles.

I Tried 5 Specialty Firehouse Subs & the Best One Was a Masterclass In Flavor

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Nutrition :

A Wreck (Per Catering Portion)

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g



If you'd like to serve both hot and cold subs, Potbelly's got you covered with its bundles, which serve up to six or 10 people. The small bundle serves six and includes up to three sandwich options and an assortment of six chips and six cookies for $79.99, while the large bundle costs $124.99, serves 10, and comes with your choice of five sandwich types, as well as an assortment of 10 chips and 10 cookies. Choose from hot subs like the Pizza Melt and Veggie Melt or cold favorites such as the Italian or Mediterranean. You can also opt for the Box' O Sandwiches For 10, which includes your choice of up to five subs for $79.99.

Jimmy John's

Nutrition :

30-piece party box (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 80-310



If you're looking to feed an even larger crowd, Jimmy John's has party boxes designed for just that. The popular sandwich chain offers 18-piece or 30-piece boxes, which include your choice of any of the chain's sandwiches, with certain varieties costing more than others. You can also opt for 12 half sandwiches or 12 half wraps if you'd prefer a slightly smaller option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

These aren't the only group-friendly meals you can score through Jimmy John's catering. The chain also sells catering bundles, with the small option feeding up to 10 people and including an 18-piece assorted sandwich box, one premium side, six bags of chips, and six desserts for $89.99. Meanwhile the large catering bundle, which costs $229.99, feeds up to 20 and includes a 30-piece assorted sandwich box, one 12-piece wrap box, two catering sides, 15 bags of chips, and 15 desserts.

I Tried 7 Popular Jimmy John's Subs & the Winner Was a Major Surprise

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Nutrition :

The Bobbie (Per 18-inch Sandwich)

Calories : 2,330

Fat : 135 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 4,450 mg

Carbs : 211 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 61 g)

Protein : 66 g



In addition to offering assorted sandwich party platters like the aforementioned chains, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop also offers party trays grouped by theme. For instance, the Little Italy Party Tray solely includes the chain's Italian subs, while the Turkey Party Tray just includes turkey sandwiches, including the Bobbie, Cole Turkey, and Homemade Turkey Sub. You can also create your own party tray by selecting any of Capriotti's cold subs.

Port of Subs

Nutrition information unavailable.

For those who live on the West Coast, this Nevada-based sandwich chain offers catering options for both 10 to 15 and 20 to 25 people. Choose from 18 sandwich varieties, which are served with your choice of bread, plus lettuce, tomato, onion, vinegar, oil, salt, and oregano.

For a smaller group, opt for the 2-Foot Classic Sub or the 2-Foot Sub with Salad Center, with the latter serving four and including a side of potato or macaroni salad in the center of the platter. For a larger occasion, there's the 6-Foot Party Sub, which can include three types of Classic Subs, or the Spectacular Sub Assortment, which serves 10 to 12 people and can include five different types of Classic Subs.