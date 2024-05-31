I Tried the Italian Subs at 7 Sandwich Chains & the Winner Was Clear

What's your go-to order at a sandwich shop? With so many deli meats, cheeses, toppings, and sauces, sometimes it's just easier–and less stressful, mind you–to forgo the build-it-yourself approach and select a pre-designed option from the menu. Maybe a simple turkey and cheese catches your eye, or something like a staple B.L.T. Conversely, perhaps you're more of a hot sandwich fanatic, always reaching for a meatball sub or Philly cheesesteak. Whatever your preference, Italian subs are among the top picks at just about every sandwich place around—and my personal favorite.

There's just something about the combo of ham, salami, and other meats, plus the oil- and vinegar-based dressing that makes this sandwich stand out. It's also extremely versatile with the ability to be served either toasted or cold and still taste good either way.

I like the Italian sub so much that I've been known to order it at sports bars or other casual establishments over things like pizza or wings. But when I'm looking for a quick and convenient fix, sandwich chains always deliver. There happen to be a great deal in my Columbus, Ohio, area that each serve up their own distinctive version of an Italian sub, and I gave seven different options a try to determine which one has perfected the recipe. Now, I have, in fact, tried some of these renditions in the past (like I said, it's my default sub). But, I gave each a fair shot as I tasted them side by side and ranked them accordingly—from my least favorite to the absolute best. Let's find out who's really a sub above (sorry for stealing your slogan Jersey Mike's).

Firehouse Subs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Small Sub):

Calories : 470

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

Out of all the standard submarine sandwich chains, I'm probably least familiar with the work of Firehouse Subs. I do know, however, that the fire station concept isn't a random choice. The company was, in fact, started by two firefighter brothers, Chris and Robin Sorenson, in 1994 and the theme lives on today–I even spotted an employee wearing a red fire hat as I went in to pick up my order. The majority of the menu is hot specialty subs–only fitting right? And an Italian sandwich happens to make this list. It's made with Genoa salami, pepperoni, honey ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, deli mustard, Italian dressing, and seasonings. It sounds like a real doozy if you ask me. I grabbed a small order of the sub for $6.09.

The look: Much more compact than its ingredient list would have you believe. I know I ordered a small, but it's also rather smooshed width-wise (I was also thrown off by the choice of a to-go box to transport it in). Each colorful layer is present and accounted for though.

The taste: The meat all seems warm with melted cheese on top. The bread, however, is soft rather than toasty–not necessarily a bad thing, just not what I was expecting. I also did not anticipate just how sweet the honey ham would be. It comes in such a thick layer that it kind of takes over the entire sandwich, making it much different than other Italian subs I've tried. The deli mustard was another curious choice and one that clashed with the Italian dressing and mayonnaise combo. With these two out-of-place ingredients at the forefront, it was hard to enjoy any of the rest of the meats or veggies, and my favorite part of the experience ended up being the pickle spear on the side.

Jersey Mike's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Mini Sub):

Calories : 450

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,528 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6.5 g)

Protein : 28 g

Jersey Mike's has one of the longest histories in the realm of sub sandwiches, having started back in 1956, years before competitors like Potbelly, Jimmy John's, or even Subway entered the scene. The chain now boasts close to 3,000 locations, each serving up plenty of hot and cold sub options. The Original Italian falls into the cold category and is said to be authentically Jersey-style: topped with ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. A mini order came out to $7.45 and I, of course, asked for it "Mike's Way," covered in onion, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, an olive oil blend, oregano, and salt.

The look: The bread can hardly contain all five of the meats stacked on top of one another. The white cheese also spills over the edge, and plenty of shredded lettuce and tomatoes congregate at the very top. Specks of Italian seasonings are obvious on the sides and throughout.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The taste: A supremely standard cold-cut sandwich. It tastes like a creation I could have made myself at home just by combining a diverse collection of meats. Or, better yet, it's very similar to a sub you would find on a grocery store sandwich tray. Each protein layer from the salami to the ham is passable, just not particularly impressive. That is, except for the prosciuttini–an Italian ham coated on the sides with cracked black pepper–which I found to be a welcome addition. The remainder is a bit of a hodge podge. A tad stale and not particularly flavorful, the bread is a letdown for a dedicated sandwich shop. Conversely, the veggies are thin-sliced and fresh enough. But then an overdose of Italian seasoning swoops in, filling each bite with the robust flavor of oregano and knocking the sandwich down another couple of pegs.

Subway

Nutrition : (Per 6-Inch Sub):

Calories : 560

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,570 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 27 g

If you haven't been to Subway in a while, you're in for a couple of surprises during your next visit. The chain has not only introduced wraps and footlong snacks and desserts, but it has also implemented its Subway Series within the last couple of years. This new specialty sandwich collection is where you'll find renamed and reimagined favorites, plus new creations–all following a baseball or sports-related theme. The Ultimate B.M.T. can be found in this category, which is just an upgraded version of the chain's former Italian B.M.T. (if anyone was wondering where this classic went). It's made with Genoa salami, Black Forest ham, spicy pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a special MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette, all served on artisan Italian bread. A 6-inch sub cost me $5.89. Long gone are the days of $5 footlongs, I'm afraid.

The look: A certified hot mess. The entire sub is dripping with dressing and every single ingredient from the tomatoes to red onion slices is haphazardly applied and subsequently toppling out of the bread. It was difficult to pick up and handle.

The taste: In my experience, the Subway B.M.T. has always been classic and well put-together, but not this time. The bread became soggy, saturated with too much vinaigrette–which just tasted like a standard Italian dressing. Then, with such a large amount of veggies, it almost felt like I was eating a salad just packed in between a soft baguette. The meats, on the other hand, are a high point. Fresh and applied in even amounts, they complement each other well, and there isn't one that steals the show–as the honey ham did in Firehouse's version. The pepperoni gives you just the slightest bit of heat at the front of your bite, while the ham and salami bring up the rear with plenty of umami and some smokiness. I think this one could have been quite successful without being weighed down by sauces and toppings.

Panera

Nutrition : (Per Half Sandwich):

Calories : 620

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,830 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 30 g

The Toasted Italiano is a Panera newcomer, joining the menu just this past spring along with three other sammies. The sub-style sandwich fits the bill for a classic Italian, stacked with two kinds of meats, including Black Forest ham and soppressata–a kind of Italian pork salami. Provolone is also added on as well as romaine lettuce, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing. Everything sits on top of one of the store's iconic French baguettes and is toasted as promised. I paid $9.29 for just a half size.

The look: Extremely bread-forward. The browned baguette takes up more than 50% of the sandwich, almost completely eclipsing its contents. Just a thin layer of meat, lettuce, and tomato can be seen peeking out from the inside.

The taste: I have tried this Italiano sandwich before, but side by side with Panera's three other new sandwiches. During this previous taste test, the sub earned my respect for its balance of spicy and filling meats and bold flavors from the peppers, aioli, and Greek dressing. This time around, I still agree with all of the above. But when pitted against other Italian subs, some of its minor flaws start to come to light. As I pointed out previously, its ratio of bread to inner ingredients is off, leaving just small portions of ham and salami to be enjoyed in each bite. Additionally, while the Pepperoncinis do add zest and a touch of heat, they are relentlessly abundant, so no mouthful is free from one of the pesky rings.

Jimmy John's

Nutrition : (Per Regular Sub):

Calories : 930

Fat : 46 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2,850 mg

Carbs : 77 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 48 g

Does the chain that's known for being freaky fast also deliver an Italian sub that's freaky good? Let's find out! Jimmy John's version of the classic sandwich is known as the Italian Night Club, and it's listed among the shop's "Favorites." Ham, salami, and capocollo are at the core, while provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, oil, vinegar, and oregano-basil play supporting roles. I ordered a regular 8-inch for $9.09, but not before noting that my only other option was a giant size for a whopping $17.39.

The look: A touch oily, but aesthetically constructed. The cold cuts and toppings–namely lettuce, tomato, and mayo–are perfectly tucked into the fluffy French bread, making it an easy and mostly mess-free handheld.

The taste: If I was judging by bread alone, I think Jimmy John's would have taken the cake. It's plump, fresh, and delicious–I think I could have eaten just the bread by itself and been happy. That's not to say that the remainder of the sammie falls flat. It's meaty enough, with the salami particularly standing out, and it tastes less oily than it looks. I even would have liked a dash more vinegar added to the top. Other toppings are fairly marginal, although the lettuce and mayo mix together to create something like a coleslaw layer in between the meat slices and bread. All in all, it's a toothsome choice with lots to offer. I just think the following two subs gain the advantage for being served warm and toasty rather than cold.

Potbelly

Nutrition : (Per 1 Skinny Sandwich):

Calories : 430

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Potbelly takes more of a partial DIY approach when it comes to its subs. When I ordered a skinny version of the chain's Italian creation for $6.29, it came stacked with preassigned meats and cheese, including salami, old world capicola (sounds fancy, doesn't it?), pepperoni, mortadella (a type of Italian sausage meat), and provolone. But the rest of the toppings were completely up to me. After assessing the garnishes on other Italian-style sandwiches, I decided to go with lettuce, onion, tomato, oil, and Italian seasoning.

The look: Obviously toasted, even to the point where the meats are crispy on the fringes. Oil is kept to a sensible quantity, one tomato slice decorates each half, and lettuce is packed in tightly. I can't say the same for the onions, but hey, at least they weren't forgotten.

The taste: There's something about the combination of Italian meats here that's superior to the rest. Just by looking at them piled on top of each other, you can tell they are all deeper in color, and the taste follows suit. All together, the four components unite to create a flavor bomb of saltiness, spice, and an ounce of fattiness. Everything else, including the oil and Italian seasoning, sits back and allows the meat to take center stage. In addition, the cheese doesn't play a large role here, but the bread certainly does. Crackly, but not to the extent that it scrapes your mouth, it's a nice, warm touch and makes for the perfect sturdy base.

Penn Station

*Nutrition : (Per 6-Inch Sub):

Calories : 665

Fat : 36.5 g

Carbs : 42 g

Protein : 30 g

*Detailed nutrition info is not available.

Although Penn Station's claim to fame is slinging East Coast-style subs, the regional chain is confined mostly to the Midwest. Like Potbelly, it focuses mostly on hot, toasted subs but does have cold deli versions of some of its sandwiches as well, including the Italian. I still went with the classic grilled version, though. It comes with smoked ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano, and mayo (that's definitely a mouthful). A small order cost me $7.29.

The look: The lightest shade of bread in the taste test despite being grilled. Melted provolone cheese is caked onto the sides more so than inside the sandwich. But the other ingredients are loaded up well, making the entire thing colorful and stout yet not bursting at the seams.

The taste: My mom and I had a shared love for this chain when I was growing up, and I can confirm it's still as tasty as ever. I can't muster up a single complaint about this Italian sandwich. From the hearth-baked fresh bread–magically soft and grilled at the same time–to the classic trifecta of meats, it's a sensational sub. Mayo, oil, and vinegar also seep into the rest so each bite is just juicy enough without becoming mushy. As a pickier kid, I used to nix the banana peppers. But now, with more developed taste buds, I don't see how I could enjoy this meal without the added zing (plus they are significantly milder than Panera's tangy Pepperoncinis). When it comes down to it, Penn Station certainly doesn't offer up the healthiest sub but it hits the spot every time–too delicious for me to give it a second thought.

A pro tip: Don't forget to pair your sandwich with the chain's hand-squeezed lemonade and thick-cut fries (with a side of vinegar, of course). There's no other way to do it.