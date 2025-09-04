4 Chains With the Best Ribeye Steaks, According to Chefs

When it comes to steakhouse favorites, few cuts are as savory and tasty as a ribeye. But not every restaurant gets it right, so when ordering it’s important to look for key things, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “A good ribeye should be well-marbled, seared with a solid crust, and cooked evenly to the temperature you ask for,” he explains. “The fat should render down into the meat, giving it flavor and juiciness. I also look for a steakhouse that rests the meat before serving, it’s a small detail that makes a big difference.” If you’re craving a juicy ribeye and want a top-tier steak, here’s where to get the best ribeye, according to chefs.

Outback Steakhouse

Known for its great value, consistent quality and generous portions, Outback Steakhouse is a good option for ribeye, says Chef Dennis. “Their seasoning is straightforward but effective, and the steaks usually have a great balance of charred crust and a tender, juicy inside. They don’t overly complicate it, it’s just a well-executed cut of beef that feels satisfying every time.”

Capital Grille

Capital Grille is the ideal balance of high-quality, beautiful ambiance and excellent customer service. The upscale chain has a refined menu of steak and seafood options and according to Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS, this is the place to enjoy a ribeye. “They dry-age their ribeyes in-house, which concentrates the flavor and creates that rich, nutty taste you can’t get otherwise. It’s a unique aspect for a chain restaurant.”

Mastro’s

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or want to treat yourself to an exceptional meal,

Mastro’s is a memorable luxurious experience. Known for its glamorous, high-energy atmosphere, top-notch customer service and lavish food the ritzy chain knows how to make a great ribeye, according to Rachel Kirk, chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “For a high end ribeye, Mastro’s does it best. I recently dined at their Palm Desert, CA location and my husband and I split the bone in ribeye. At $82 it was not cheap, but it was worth every penny. Tender, but with a perfectly seared crust. A carnivore’s dream.”

Longhorn

Longhorn is another smart choice that offers heaping portions, moderate prices and good food. "For an economical option, Longhorn has a pretty good ribeye," Kirk says. "Depending on the cut, expect to pay anywhere from $30-39 (the pricing in California, at least). It's a pretty consistently cooked menu option, you can't really go wrong. I love it with a baked potato."