7 Chains Serving the Best Texas-Style BBQ Ribs

You’re going out to eat and crave some delicious ribs—but are you getting St. Louis style or Texas-style? “As a BBQ pitmaster I personally enjoy traditional central Texas style spare ribs. These are a sharp contrast to sweet, St. Louis style ribs that are so common in the BBQ world,” says Matt Pittman, of Meat Church BBQ. Luckily there are plenty of restaurants and smokehouses serving up utterly delicious, savory, ribs fans go wild for. Here are seven chains serving up the best Texas-style BBQ ribs.

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q ribs are cooked in the traditional Texas smokehouse style. “Our pits are 100% wood fired with oak, a slower burning wood than the mesquite used by others,” the chain says. “Along with time and oak, we cook with a dry spice that ensures each plate of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is perfectly ready for you. Apply some of our famous ‘Sause’ and dinner is served.”

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Terry Black’s Barbecue serves up Texas-style ribs fans rave about. “Terry Black’s Bbq in Dallas, Tx was absolutely absurd. Pork ribs and brisket were on another level. Mac n potato salad was incredible as well,” one Redditor said. “That beef rib is easily the best bite of bbq I’ve ever had. I’ve yet to attempt them at home on my own but want to!” another agreed.

7 Best Bottled BBQ Sauces, According to Chefs

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The pitmasters at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit know what they;re doing when it comes to Texas-style ribs. “Texas barbecue is usually seasoned with a dry rub consisting of spices such as black pepper, cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder. This combination of spices results in a complex flavor that has become synonymous with Texas barbecue,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que serves up the best barbeque in Texas, and the ribs are no exception. “We offer a wide variety of mouthwatering meats, including beef, chicken, ham, turkey, pork, sausage, hot links, and the customer’s favorite, ribs. Our meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory wood, just as they have always been,” the chain says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse takes three days to prepare and cook its famous fall-off-the-bone dry rubbed ribs. “RIBS: they’re amazing. We don’t call them “fall off the bone ribs” for no reason. I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone,” one former employee said.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse also uses a Texas-style dry rub for ribs. “Our Baby Back Ribs are slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the chain says.

7 Barbecue Chains That Serve the Most Tender Brisket, According to Fans

Chili’s

While not called Texas ribs, Chili’s uses a Texas-style dry rub on its famous ribs. “The ribs are inherently now dry rubbed and then sauced. Just ask for sauce on the side the new rub is better,” one Redditor advised.