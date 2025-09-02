Meat eaters, listen up: If you have an expense account or simply want to splurge on an expensive steak, consider ordering a tomahawk. What is a tomahawk streak, anyways? According to Ruth’s Chris, expensive piece of meat is “essentially a ribeye beef steak specifically cut with at least five inches of rib bone left intact. The extra-long, french trimmed bone utilizes the same culinary technique that shapes a rack of lamb,” they explain. “Frenching” means trimming the bone of meat and fat to the point where it looks like a handle. “This gives the steak its signature flavor and unique look, which resembles a Native American tomahawk axe (hence the name),” they continue. It can also be called a “tomahawk chop,” “bone-in ribeye,” and “cote du boeuf.” Here are 7 steakhouse chains with the best tomahawk steaks.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Tomahawk Ribeye

Ruth’s Chris serves a 40-ounce, bone-in masterpiece seared at 1,800 degrees for peak juiciness. “Not only is this special type of steak a marvel to look at, it is absolutely delicious. A sophisticated, upscale variety – a properly cooked and presented tomahawk is truly a sight to behold, and will have your mouth watering while delighting your taste buds,” the restaurant writes. It’s perfect to share between two people. “Potentially controversial take: The tomahawk is the Cybertruck of steaks, all ‘look at me showing off’ for more $ a lb (of useless bone) with no real improved performance of any meaningful kind….its a limited edition bone in ribeye,” a Redditor states.

Morton’s The Steakhouse Prime Tomahawk

At Morton’s the “delicately marbled 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye, the statement cut for your table,” they say. Perfectly aged, the showstopper is sliced and served for two. Sometimes they offer a limited-time Dinner for Two complete with your choice of salad, two signature sauces or butters, and two sides to share. But the 36 ounce Tomahawk Ribeye is usually on the menu for $149 (2370 cal.)

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Tomahawk

Known for luxury, Del Frisco’s Prime Tomahawk is dry-aged with a buttery texture and deep flavor. The 33 ounce steak is $133. “Just had one this evening at the Indy location probably close if not the best steak I’ve ever had,” a diner commented on an Instagram post.

Fleming’s Prime Tomahawk Steak

Fleming’s Prime Tomahawk Steak is a premium cut with signature butters and sauces that make the tomahawk shine. “We’ve become known for this jaw-dropping specialty cut. While it’s rapidly gaining notoriety in the culinary world, it’s still not commonly found on most menus. Our Prime Tomahawk steak is a superior, highly marbled cut of beef that delivers on all fronts: flavor, presentation, tenderness, size, and value. Heads will turn (including yours) when you order our Tomahawk ribeye,” the restaurant states. “It really doesn’t get much better than our Prime Tomahawk steak,” says Christian Hallowell, Corporate Executive Chef, Fleming’s.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

STK Steakhouse Long-Bone Tomahawk

STK is a trendy modern steakhouse that served a Dry-Aged Tomahawk with classic flavor. The dramatic 34-ounce long-bone cut is perfect for indulgence at the flash restaurant.

Smith & Wollensky Dry-Aged Tomahawk

Smith & Wollensky is an old-school New York steakhouse serving bone-in ribeyes dry-aged to perfection. The upscale chain sources the meat from Snake River Farms, and in 2023 the Swinging Tomahwak Rib Eye, “44 oz. black grade Wagyu, carved tableside, crispy beef-fat potatoes – great to share,” was on the menu for a cool $240.

Mastro’s Steakhouse Tomahawk Chop

Mastro’s, a celebrity-favorite steakhouse, specializes in massive tomahawks with rich, bold flavor. They source theirs from Australian Wagyu Westholme Cross Cattle, and a 32 ounce cut will set you back $195, while the 40 ounce is $250.