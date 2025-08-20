7 Chains Serving the Best Baby Back Ribs

If you like your ribs a little leaner, baby back ribs are the way to go. Smaller and more curved than regular ribs, customers love the meaty taste and tender texture of this popular cut of meat. While some lucky individuals smoke their own ribs at home, others rely on top-notch restaurants to serve up beautifully cooked ribs with delicious sauces. So which restaurants are known for ribs so good customers rave about them? Here are seven chains serving the best baby back ribs.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones customers can choose between half racks or full racks of the restaurant’s signature Baby Back Ribs, so delicious and tender they fall off the bone. These award-winning ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed, house-smoked for four hours, and flavored with a sweet and smokey BBQ sauce. Each order of ribs comes with two sides, so go hungry!

Chili’s

Chili’s has been serving up its famous fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs for decades, and customers are obsessed. “They are the same exact rack of ribs, just a new seasoning, and cooking procedure. They are leaps and bounds better than the old ribs though,” one fan said about the new and improved ribs. “We got new rib meat 🤷🏻‍♀️ more meat on the bones,” another commented.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s Baby Back Ribs are slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. “Longhorn does a great job with its signature barbecue ribs. Between slow cooking them for several hours to boldly seasoning them just right, I find that there’s little doubt you’ll end up with tender and flavorful pork,” says chef Emilee Unterkoefler.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s Blue Ribbon Baby Back Ribs are slow-cooked with a unique blend of seasonings and a signature BBQ sauce for fall-off-the-bone deliciousness. “I used to get their ribeye/half rack of ribs combo when I’d visit a buddy of mine in upstate NY. And I just ate there yesterday for the first time in years and it held up. TR does a great job,” one Redditor said.

Gus’s BBQ

Gus’s BBQ is a small West Coast chain serving up spectacular Memphis Baby Back Ribs. “The pulled pork is juicy and full of flavor, and the ribs? Fall-off-the-bone and packed with that deep, slow-cooked taste. They really know how to do low and slow here. Portions are generous, too, so come hungry,” one customer said.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has fan-favorite Baby Back Ribs on the menu. “Outback’s food is consistently great. Always. From steaks to ribs to chicken, pasta, salads, sandwiches and burgers, or just clever appetizers, you won’t leave hungry. You’ll probably leave with a to-go box with enough for lunch the following day!” one guest said.

Mission BBQ

Fans rave about Mission BBQ’s tender, fall-off-the-bone Backyard Baby Back Ribs. “For a chain? I think Mission BBQ has really good baby backs which is what I prefer. I don’t usually order St. Louis or spare ribs much,” one Redditor said.