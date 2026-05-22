7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Raised Prices Too Much

Diners say these popular fast-food and fast-casual spots are no longer worth the cost.

Fast-food is supposed to be a cheap and cheerful option, not exactly the healthiest choice of course, but delicious and above all, convenient. For example, In-N-Out’s long line can be frustrating, but it’s worth it for the price point, which is still so reasonable even in Los Angeles. When fast food becomes too expensive, you have to ask if it’s better just to spend the same money for a huge meal at Chili’s, or throw a frozen pizza in the oven. So which restaurants do customers complain about? Keep in mind pieces will fluctuate wildly not just from location to location, but whether or not customers use the dedicated apps, which is where the deals are to be found: Here are seven restaurant chains customers say are just too expensive right now.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is getting a lot of heat right now for perceived low-value for money, and a steep decline in quality while prices are going up. “The coupons went from being amazing to [not] in the app. Like insultingly bad,” one critic said. “The word salad on some of the coupons make you read them a few times just to understand them. ​The quality of the food has been going down for quite some time but the value has been there. But somehow in the past 6 months they destroyed the value AND the quality at once.”

Popeyes

Some Popeyes diners are saying prices are too high now, while the portions have become smaller. “Yea I only go if there are good deals in the app or the $6 big box, I will never pay full price,” one person said. “When I see people order off the regular menu I cringe,” another said. “When someone in my house insists on eating Popeyes I make sure I have some kind of coupon, either paper or the app. The regular prices are near robbery.”

Chipotle/slidetitle] Some Chipotle customers are convinced the chain has dipped in quality and value. “I remember when I was a college freshman surviving daily off one or two bowls per day. Back then a steak bowl was like, $9. I used to think that was such a steep price… how foolish I was,” one said. 7 Grocery Items Getting More Expensive in May [slidetitle num="4"]Panera

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Panera doesn’t offer the same value for money as it used to, some critics complain. “It had been a while since I’d had Panera, so I was surprised by how expensive it’s become when I ordered the other day!” one customer said. “The sandwiches were subpar and overpriced, the fruit cup wasn’t fresh and only had 2 types in it, but the soup in a bread bowl was just as delicious as I remembered (and fairly priced), so I may eventually go back for that… but really only that.”

Subway

Subway no longer offers the same value for money as in the past, some critics say. “To be fair…if the price of 12 inches of Subway has only doubled in the time since the $5 footlongs, I think that means Subway’s prices have increased less than any other chain out there,” one person pointed out.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is too expensive these days, some customers say. “I was on the way home after a night out and Carl’s was the only thing open. I remember literally thinking ‘wow that was too expensive, probably my last time eating Carls.’ And it was, haven’t been to one in over 4 years.”

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box has declined value-wise, according to some diners. “My go-to at Jack in the Box used to be a sourdough jack and two tacos,” one said. “Total was around $5. Now I’d be paying double. Their food is not worth that. So sorry Jack, I’m out.”