5 Chain Restaurant Meals Diners Say Are “an Amazing Deal”

Budget-conscious diners say these generous promotions offer the best value for your money.

Budget-conscious diners who want real value for money have some impressive options right now, from fast-food spots to sit-down eateries. These restaurants are offering a variety of different specials and deals for diners to take advantage of, with some so generous they will easily be split into a main meal and decent leftovers. If you really want to get the ultimate bang for your buck, here are five chain restaurant meals diners say are the best deals you can get right now.

Chili’s 3 For Me

Chili’s 3 For Me deal remains one of the best you can get, easily rivaling fast-food chains for value and quality. “I’ve done that Chili’s deal before! You can split it into two meals easily and it’s only like $11 and change with tax,” one fan shared.

Applebee’s Ultimate Trio

Applebee’s is offering some of the best meal deals out there right now, especially the Ultimate Trio. “The ultimate trio is $14.99 or something here in Ohio, you get to pick 3 smaller portion appetizers and 3 sauces! There’s also happy hour from 9-close where appetizers are half off. Coming from an Applebee’s bartender!” one Redditor said.

Dominos

Dominos has some excellent deals (make sure to check their local coupons in the app!). “Domino’s $9.99 any toppings (up to seven), any size up to a large is great. I could get a larger pizza from Costco for the same price but I like a bunch of toppings (RIP combo pizza),” one fan said.

Red Robin

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Red Robin’s Big Yummm Deal and bottomless fries is a seriously impressive bargain. “It’s actually bottomless sides, they offer broccoli, sweet potato fries, chips, french fries obviously, salad, maybe mac and cheese and some different toppings to go on each of the sides. When I go there I usually only eat about half of my burger and then fill up on their delicious steamed broccoli,” one diner shared.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Luxe Craving Value Boxes are absolutely worth the money. “The $7 luxe box at Taco Bell with a steak chalupa supreme, beefy five layer burrito, crunchy taco, chips and cheese sauce and a drink. The combined cost of these items outside of a luxe box is like more than double the price,” one fan said.