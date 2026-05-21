5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Fried White Fish

Enjoy crispy, perfectly battered seafood plates from Elmer's, California Fish Grill, and more.

White fish is one of the most popular and commonly-served seafoods in restaurants, with the mild flavor and tender texture of the fish making it perfect for sandwiches and tacos. This versatile seafood includes options like cod, haddock, pollock, flounder, grouper, and more, the mild sweet taste making it ideal for breading, battering, and deep-frying. There are endless ways to cook this fish, from sweet and spicy to traditional fish-fry style: Here are five chains with the best white fish, according to diners.

Elmer’s Restaurant

The Beer-Battered Fish & Chips at Elmer’s Restaurant is made with wild Alaskan cod served with tartar sauce and lemon, one of many excellent options on the menu. “Not only is this hands down one of the yummies breakfast places, they have great dinners!” one diner said. “I’ve been by for their fish and chips and also tried the prime rib. Both were outstanding and good value.”

Crabby Bill’s

Crabby Bill’s has delicious white fish options on the menu, including grouper and flounder sandwiches and tacos. “We ordered the Fried flounder sandwich meal that came with cole slaw or fries. I opted for the slaw. The flounder was fried to perfection and delicious,” one fan said.

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips is known for serving up tasty fried fish baskets and platters. “Probably the best fish sandwich I’ve tried in Michigan or anywhere else,” one diner said. “Well fried whitefish, really delicate and super tasty. I ordered the 3 fish to go and the portions are large. We ate it on the beach at our resort. Perfect day!”

California Fish Grill

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California Fish Grill uses swai as the main white fish option for dishes like the 3-Piece Battered Fish & Chips. “The food here is great. The fish is crispy, and not greasy. The shrimp is fully skinned and deveined, so there is no waste. Good sized portions, and quick service!” one diner raved.

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille

The crispy white fish options at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille are outstanding, diners say. “Get the chimichurri grouper tacos!” one fan shared. “They might be the best fish tacos I’ve ever had. The blackened seasoning on the fish had a nice kick, but not too spicy. The slaw, chimichurri sauce, avocado, and cotija were a perfect combo. Such a flavorful taco – not one of those where a bland slaw and basic salsa make it boring.”