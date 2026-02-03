Diners call out restaurant chains they say no longer offer good value.

Going out to eat is not cheap at the best of times, but some customers are convinced their favorite restaurants have either gone up in price or simply don’t offer the value for money they used to. From big sit-down restaurants to fast-food staples, diners are complaining about the pricing at these national chains. It should also be noted that prices are much lower across the board if you use the restaurant’s app to get discounts and rack up points. Here are 11 restaurant chains diners say feel overpriced right now.

Cracker Barrel

Some diners are not impressed with Cracker Barrel’s pricing. “Unreal new prices…. They are nuts! Went to Cracker Barrel last night and found that they now charge $3.50 for soda or iced tea. Are they nuts? Apparently so. I have never seen a drink price that high!” one shared.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s prices are way too high, some customers say. “Why is McDonald’s so expensive now? Prices are nearly double what they were 5 years ago. Why? I know there’s inflation and they’re paying employees a bit more now, but it’s not proportionate. They’re making record profits,” one diner said.

Wendy’s

Some diners say Wendy’s prices are out of control. “Wendy’s has priced me and my construction buddies out of fast food, we have resorted to simply packing lunches from home. Prices are out of control, frankly not just Wendy’s but everywhere, posted here because we used to go to Wendy’s almost daily. What used to be a convenience is now priced like a luxury,” one Redditor said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell prices are too high, some customers say. “Let me start off my first saying that I do love me some Taco Bell not that I eat it that often. My friends and I used to joke around that you could get like 20 items and it wouldn’t even be $20. But I just swung in there for lunch for the first time in a while and my lunch alone was over $20 and I only got three items,” one sad diner said.

KFC

KFC prices are too high now, some customers complain. “It’s actually been that way for a long time unless you use that app or go in for specific deals,” one diner said. “I rarely go because the one in my town looks like a ghost town which is sad because a good KFC still goes hard even though it’s kind of expensive.”

Chipotle

Chipotle has become too expensive to justify, diners say. “I remember when chicken was $7.04 and steak was $8.12. Now steak is $10 where I am,” one complained. “You should be happy steaks only $10, it’s close to $13 where I am,” another responded.

Burger King

Some customers are unhappy with Burger King prices right now. “I know the price of everything has been rising, but fast food seems to be rising faster than any other industry while the quality and service plummet. Pretty much the only time I buy fast food at this point is if I’m away on a trip and need something on the go… otherwise traditional takeout places are vastly superior,” one diner said.

Starbucks

Starbucks prices are no longer worth it, some diners complain. “The cups already seem much smaller than years past. At nearly $7 for a medium-sized flavored latte, I only treat myself once per year now,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is way too expensive these days, some customers state. “When did Pizza Hut get so expensive? I admit I don’t order pizza very often, maybe a couple times a year. Wanted some stuffed crust pizza, and it’s almost $30 per large pizza. Since when has it been this extortionate?” one complained.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack prices are too high these days, diners say. “Shake Shack was always unholy expensive,” one Redditor said. “The shakes are definitely what will put you over. You’re essentially spending around 23 a person. My recommendation, as a person who works at Shake Shack is to skip having 2 fries and get one to share. It’ll bring the cost down marginally.”

Five Guys

Diners complain about Five Guys pricing being way too high, but others say it’s worth it. “Everything at Five Guys is freshly made,” one Redditor said. “I knew someone that worked there and they spent hours each morning prior to opening preparing fresh beef patties, cutting fries by hand from potatoes delivered direct from farms (the farm is written on a dry erase board), lettuce, tomatoes, etc.”