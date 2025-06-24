Ruffles Just Released a Wild New Flavor

PepsiCo just declared this season the “Summer of Crunch” and is celebrating with a delicious new chip flavor, just in time for fun in the sun. Introducing the Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle, an exciting snack hitting shelves from June 23 in retailers nationwide. This new drop is the latest in a line of very successful flavors from the chip experts, and is a limited time-only offering—so if you see it, stock up before it disappears. Here’s what you need to know about this tasty new treat.

Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle Chips

The Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle flavor is bursting with tangy, spicy, crunchy goodness, right on trend with the currently spicy snack obsession. The company very kindly shared a fun new recipe for the chips: Ruffles Spicy Pesto Eggs! Here are the ingredients and directions:

3 tbsp chili oil, divided

1⁄4 cup basil pesto

4 eggs

1⁄2 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp black pepper

2 cups Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle potato chips

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)

1⁄2 tsp hot pepper flakes

Directions:

In large skillet set over medium heat, add 2 tbsp oil. Add pesto and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 2 minutes or until warmed through and blended.

Crack eggs into skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook, undisturbed, for 5 to 7 minutes or until whites are set and yolks have reached desired doneness.

Divide Ruffles® evenly between 2 serving plates. Top evenly with spicy pesto eggs. Drizzle with

remaining oil and garnish with parsley (if using) and hot pepper flakes.

Notes: Total time is 15 minutes (5-minute prep, 10-minute cooking time). Serves 2 people.

Do Us a Flavor Winner

Lay’s just announced the winner of its wildly popular Do Us A Flavor competition: Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips, submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, Okla. George wins the $1 million prize and joins the ranks of past winners including Lay’s Crispy Taco, Lay’s Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Lay’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato Flavored Potato Chips. “I am so honored to be named the Lay’s Do Us A Flavor winner!” she says. “Seeing Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese flavored potato chips brought to life was a dream come true in itself and knowing that thousands of Lay’s fans across the country tried and loved it, just as much as I did fills me with immense joy and gratitude for this opportunity.”

Lay’s All Dressed

Cult-favorite flavor Lay’s All Dressed chips are now available in the United States, and fans love them, but wish they came in a Ruffles option, too. “I gotta be honest man I wasn’t looking forward to these at all… until I tried them. Way better than I would have ever guessed,” one Redditor raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lay’s Thai-Style Red Curry

Fans of spicy flavors will appreciate the limited edition Lay’s Thai-Style Red Curry flavor, too. “I bought about 20 bags over the 1st month they came out. Now they’re gone. I’ve seen someone selling them online for $10 a bag!” one Redditor said. “Where can you find them I just ate the last bag,” another asked (apparently Kroger still has them!).

Classic Lay’s Taste

Ever wondered why Lay’s tastes so good? The chips are made from potatoes that have a lower water content to get that perfect crispy chip every time. “Our R&D team grows smooth and round potatoes that are the perfect golden color. This shape is the easiest to cook with and helps ensure our chips come out of the bag looking like the Lay’s our consumers know and love,” the company says.