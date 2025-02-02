Over 50? These 9 "Healthy" Running Habits Are Actually Hurting Your Body

Every morning, countless runners lace up their shoes, maintaining the same training habits they've held for decades. But if you're over 50, those tried-and-true routines might actually be working against you. As someone who's spent her life in competitive sports and coaching, I've seen firsthand how age-specific training can make or break a runner's longevity in the sport.

I started my journey as a competitive swimmer at age 8, eventually competing through college at Hamilton. My path led me through various endurance sports, from New York Road Runners to triathlons, and ultimately to becoming a certified coach with credentials from USA Triathlon, AFAA, Mad Dogg Cycling, and Ironman. Now, as a mindset coach and experienced trainer, I'm here to help you adapt your running routine to work with your body, not against it. Ready to transform your running habits and protect your body for years to come? Here's what you need to know.

9. Stop Relying on Energy Bars and Alcohol

As we near retirement age it is easy to meet up with friends for coffee, drinks or a meal. We aren't socializing at work. For some retired life means travel. This can make eating well more challenging at a time it matters more. I wear a continuous glucose monitor for fun. Try one and you will quickly realize that 1. you don't want to ever HAVE to wear one and 2. foods/stress/drinks affect you differently. I really thought that ice cream would spike my blood glucose. I eat full fat and usually add natural peanut butter, so no spikes. But pineapple and french fries send me off the chart. Worst offender? Stress. You probably already know that we should be focused on protein, fruits and vegetables along with complex carbohydrates. As much as we can we should try to avoid processed foods and excess sugars/sweeteners.

8. Stop Running Without Cross-Training

As a triathlete, I swim, bike, and run. I can tick off cross-training, except I am not doing much lateral movement. I get some in doing carioca with my high school team or lateral lunges at the gym, but when I play tennis or pickleball, I am sore in new places. Choose another activity that is less weight-bearing and forces you to move laterally.

7. Stop Avoiding Mobility Work

Can you sit cross-legged on the floor and stand up while your hands are crossed at your chest? If not, let's add some mobility work into your weekly routine. As a high school coach, I have my boy athletes sit at the bottom of a squat as often as possible. Most are very uncomfortable in this position. Personally, I am working on hip mobility myself. Right now I have to put a hand down on the floor to get up. Remember, when we are running, we are on one leg at a time!

6. Stop Running Hard Every Day

Too many people have pushed every workout for far too long. Listen to the conversations on Zone 2 that are all the rage these days. You can go out for an easy run and reap huge benefits. Guess what? A walk is great. An easy run improves cardiovascular health, improves mitochondrial function, improves sleep function, lowers your resting heart rate and requires less recovery.

5. Stop Running the Same Route and Pace

It is easy to get out the door and run the same 3-mile loop every day at the same pace. A lot of older athletes are afraid to go fast on the treadmill. The fear of falling off is real. I love using the Lever for speed training. I can take a bit of weight off, and being strapped in allows me to have a sense of security. I can push the speed and work on getting confident in my ability to hold a high cadence with a fast-moving belt.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. Stop Ignoring Recovery Tools

Don't sit back and say, 'We've always done it this way'. Take advantage of new research and new technologies. Use compression boots for recovery. Wear a watch to bed to track your sleep. Use red light therapy or try a cold plunge. Personally, I love all the new technology and tend to jump on things early on to test them out.

3. Stop Avoiding Races

At the Delightful Run for Women, we have age-graded prize money. That might go to the fastest woman in the race, OR it goes to a really good 38-year-old or 62-year-old. Over 90% of age grade is world-class. The top 10 in the field are usually there, but so are a few local runners in their 60s. A couple consistently run at 90-91% age-graded.

2. Stop Skipping Strength Training

In my first years coaching the all-women Training Challenge, I regularly ran on my toes to run next to women running a variety of paces. Three times every Monday for 11 weeks, I ended up with a navicular stress fracture. I was put in a boot and on crutches for 6 weeks and then another few weeks in the boot. I lost muscle in my left calf. To this day, 14 years later, my left calf is smaller than my right calf. Use it or lose it is a good phrase to capture what we need to do regarding our muscles.

1. Stop Following Generic Training Plans

Most training plans have a rest day on Monday with longer sessions on the weekends. This type of schedule was developed for men. When we get to 50 we ALL need to take a look at our schedule and focus on recovery. One day a week is not enough for most people. You might need a rest day every 3-4 days based on your training program. Hard days need a solid recovery for you to make gains or just maintain your current fitness.

Keep at it. There are plenty of reasons to stop, but think about how you want to live your last years. Staying active now will reap benefits later. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.