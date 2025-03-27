7 Sam's Club Easter Items Shoppers Say to Grab Now

Sam's Club shoppers are already planning out their Easter menus, and this year the warehouse chain is taking all the work out by unveiling an all-day grazing menu, based on insights from its 50,000-strong Member's Mark Community. "Members told us they want to start the day with a big, satisfying brunch and then graze throughout the day, mixing sweet and savory bites," says Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam's Club. "That insight led us to create versatile, high-quality solutions that transition effortlessly from brunch spreads to mid-afternoon snacks to evening indulgences… Our data shows that most members plan to host around 10 guests, with 85% preparing a meal and 60% hosting in their own home."

So what are the top 7 Sam's Club items members are stocking up for Easter? Here's what shoppers are choosing as part of the grazing menu, the company reveals.

Fire Up the Grill for Ribeye

Sam's Club shoppers are moving away from the traditional Easter ham to try different meats for Easter day—like delicious Ribeye Steak ($21.98 per pound). "With Easter falling later this year, grilling is back on the menu," Barber says. "While ham remains a holiday staple, we saw a demand for more variety — and 20% of beef eaters told us they'd rather serve ribeye. The result? A protein selection that gives every host the perfect centerpiece for their Easter table, whether they're going classic or carving up something unexpected."

Member's Mark Carrot Cake

You asked, and Sam's Club answered—the Member's Mark Carrot Cake ($16.98) has always been an Easter staple, and now it's available year-round thanks to high demand. "I picked up this cake for a dinner party because it looked so appealing. It was far more than that, after our dinner. It was very moist, so fresh, delicious and amazing! I will be buying this one again, no doubt!" one happy shopper wrote in the reviews.

7 Reasons to Pick Sam's Club Over Costco, Say Fans

Member's Mark Mac and Cheese

The Member's Mark Mac and Cheese is a big hit with customers, who can't have an Easter spread without it. "I was surprised at how good this tastes. My daughter is spoiled now and compares all macaroni and cheese to members mark mac and cheese," one shopper said. "So far, she hasn't found any that she likes better."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Sous Egg Bites

Sam's Club members love the Member's Mark Sous Vide Uncured Bacon and Three Cheese Egg Bites ($11.98) for a tasty brunch bite. Pro tip—make them in the airfryer. "Loved these! I really enjoyed the texture, flavor, and taste. I will be buying these more often," one shopper said. "These egg bites are really tasty and very easy to prepare," another agreed.

Member's Mark Boneless Spiral Ham

Traditionalists love the Member's Mark Boneless Spiral Brown Sugar Double Glazed Ham ($2.96 per pound) on the Easter menu. "A quality spiral ham at this cost is hard to beat. Sam's knocked this one out of the park," one member raved. "This was so good! The ham was moist, not dried out and the glaze was wonderful. We enjoyed every bite of this ham," another agreed.

Member's Mark Easter Cake Bites

Customers love the Member's Mark White and Chocolate Easter Egg Cake Bites ($19.98), raving about the look and taste of the little treats. "These delicious little cake bites were absolutely adorable AND delicious, and were a hit at our Easter Brunch! I hope you will have them again next year," one shopper said.

10 Costco Easter Basket Items to Stock Up On Before They Sell Out

Blueberry Pie/Cherry Pie

According to Sam's Club, customers in the Northwest love the Member's Mark 10" Blueberry Lattice Pie, while the rest of the country prefers the Member's Mark 10" Cherry Lattice Pie ($9.98). "This is an excellent pie! A great homemade crust. Its the best pie Sam's Club makes. My favorite. Reminds me of the homemade pies I used to make from scratch way back in my younger years. Keep producing these Sam's Club. I've bought 2 thus far with plenty of cherries in them," one shopper said.