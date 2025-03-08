10 Costco Easter Basket Items to Stock Up On Before They Sell Out

Anyone who considers themself a true Costco shopper understands a very fundamental rule: If you aren't shopping at least one season or holiday ahead, you are going to miss out on the best products and deals. The most coveted Halloween candy sells out long before the first trunk-or-treat event, holiday gifts are already disappearing around back-to-school time, and summer essentials – ranging from pool shock to goggles – are already dwindling in supply, and temperatures are still below freezing in many parts of the country. Easter is just over a month away, and here is your PSA: Supplies are starting to run low, and if you wait another few weeks, you will miss out on the best items. Here are 11 Costco Easter basket Items to stock up before they sell out.

Albanese Easter Cottontail Bunnies

I have a confession: I bought a bag of these Albanese Easter Cottontail Bunnies with the full intention of saving them until the holiday. Guess what? I ate the entire 2.5-pound bag in less than a week. The shapes are adorable, and the gummies taste just as delicious as all the other Albanese gummies.

Jelly Belly Assorted Bag

Jelly Belly jelly beans are an Easter essential. Nobody will complain about this assortment of nine flavors if you are looking for a crowd-pleasing bowl filler or simply want to use them to fill plastic Easter eggs.

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

I'm not a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup girl. However, I can't stop eating the egg version, a thinner layer of chocolate filled with delicious peanut butter goodness. I always get these for Easter baskets and apparently, so does everyone else: They are already running low.

Lindt Gold Bunnies

Lindt Gold Bunnies are a trademark Easter basket item. Costco is selling two 7-ounce bunnies for $13.99, which is a great deal considering that one 3.5-ounce bunny retails for around $5 elsewhere.

Hershey's Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny

This adorable Hershey's Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunny offers one pound and four ounces of milk chocolate goodness. Delicious taste aside, the bunny comes dressed with a little yellow bow around its neck and costs just $13.99.

Squishmallows Basket

If you are looking for a one-and-done Easter basket, this Squishmallows-themed option is perfect. Choose from various characters, all stuffed with candies and other sweet treats.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Another classic Easter treat – especially for stuffing plastic eggs – Cadbury Mini Eggs are a must-buy. This is another item that seems to be selling extremely fast, likely because you aren't going to find a better deal: $16.49 for almost three pounds.

Hershey's Kisses

Hershey's Kisses, covered in Easter-themed foil, are another classic item nobody will complain about finding in their basket. This bag comes with 330 pieces.

Lego Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

While it's not precisely Easter themed, if you are looking for a bigger ticket item for an Easter basket or gift, the Lego Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet is a great option. The set costs $44.99, $15 less than Target and Walmart.

Squishmallows Set

Another non-candy basket filler? This Squishmallows mini set. It comes with eight plush figures for just $19.99, which you can divide up, or gift the entire set to one lucky recipient.