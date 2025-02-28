7 Best New Sam's Club Items Customers Are Raving About

One of the most exciting things about having a membership to Sam's Club? Walking into a store on your weekly shopping trip and discovering all the new products around the store. Recently, Sam's influencers and devoted shoppers are going wild over a handful of new items. According to customers, from preprepared food to refreshing beverages, here are the 7 best new items at Sam's Club.

Member's Mark General Tso's Chicken with Jasmine Rice

Members are crazy about Sam's prepared Asian entrees. "Winner, winner General Tso's Chicken for dinner! Member's Mark General Tso's Chicken with Jasmine Rice is BACK at @samsclub!" influencer ohheysamsclub wrote in a post. "Prepared fresh daily in-club, this is an easy and delicious dinner option for your family on a busy night! The all-white meat chicken is breaded and deep fried then tossed in their sweet and tangy sauce. I popped it in the air-fryer and it was ready in no-time!" Others agreed. "Love it! We doctor it up for the adults & serve just like you with broccoli & a side of carrots for kids!" one wrote. "So excited this is back!!!" added another.

Nature's Twist Lemonade

Several shoppers were thrilled about Nature's Twist Lemonade, a refreshing drink for spring and summer, landing in stores. "Best lemonade ever!!!" one shopper commented on a post shared by Sam's Club Does It Again. "Oooo the lemonade looks yum!" added another.

Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries

Looking for the next best yogurt-covered fruit option? "Member's Mark Yogurt Covered Raspberries launched earlier this year, and I finally got around to trying them—and WOW, I wasn't expecting them to win me over! 🤩💕 These sweet, tangy bites are a must-try!" writes samsclubfoodreviews. Other shoppers agreed. "These are to die for. I'm so bummed. I only got one bag, and my store is completely out, can't get them anywhere, even shipped," one writes. "Yuuuummmm," another added.

New Cinnamon ROlls

In early March, Sam's Club is dropping new cinnamon rolls. Samsclubfoodrevew got an early preview, reviewing them in an Instagram post. "These cinnamon rolls come baked together rather than individually like before, but don't worry—you can easily pull them apart if you only want one (I had no trouble at all). Unlike the previous version, which used croissant dough, these have a more traditional cinnamon roll dough—and thank goodness for that! I found the old dough dry and lacking freshness, whereas these were the complete opposite. Once warmed, they were soft, pillowy, and slightly sweet, pulling apart effortlessly with the perfect amount of chew to support the gooey cinnamon filling and icing," she writes.

Member's Mark Beef Sticks

She also reviewed Member's Mark Beef Sticks. "My whole family loves them, and at this price, I think we'll keep grabbing these over competitors," she said about the high protein, gluten-free snack, comparing them to Chomps and Country Archer. "I think I have bought at least 6 packs of these. My oldest son who lives on his own I stocked up for, and my teenager can't get enough," one shopper commented. "We like these too! They definitely are worth a try if you want a chomps comparison," added another.

Spring Cookie Assortment

Over in the bakery, shoppers are fawning over new cookie flavors. "NEW! And when I thought they couldn't get any BATTER 🍪🧑‍🍳 Spring cookie assortment is now available!" ohheysamsclub wrote in a post. Flavors include 7-layer, Vanilla Citrus Shortbread, Salted Caramel Chocolate, Lemon Meringue, and Pastel Gem, with 60 cookies for just $21.98. "Available this season only! Can we petition for a sampler pack to be available because I'm gonna need to try each and every one of these asap," she added. "The lemon meringue is SO GOOD. I got this tray yesterday as a gift! Absolutely delicious," another shopper confirmed.

Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark

Shoppers are also going wild this week over Member's Mark White Chocolate Cookie Crunch Bark. "They're so yum though," Sam's Club Does It Again confirmed. "Can confirm they are the BOMB 😍," added another person. "My only complaint is that the bag should be bigger, barely lasted 2 days 😬😂," a third said.