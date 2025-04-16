7 Sam's Club Groceries That Could Get More Expensive From Tariffs

Many of President Trump's tariffs have been put on pause, but there is still a 10% tariff for much of Europe, not to mention the escalating trade war between the United States and China, that is causing a great deal of uncertainty. Sam's Club prides itself on offering extremely low prices on a wide variety of goods, but even the warehouse chain could be impacted once the tariffs are really felt. So where exactly could shoppers see price hikes? Here are 7 Sam's Club items that could become a lot more expensive due to tariffs and trade wars.

Member's Mark Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Member's Mark Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($19.98 for two liters) is bottled and packed in Italy using olives sourced from all over Europe, which means it could be impacted by the tariffs leveled against the EU. "I like the Olive oil, it is healthier. It is less expensive that the name brand, which I appreciate it," one shopper said.

Kerrygold Salted Butter Sticks

Sams' Club carries Kerrygold Salted Butter ($10.88 for six 4 oz sticks) which is sourced and produced in Ireland, therefore subject to tariff regulations. Kerrygold is the second-best-selling butter in the U.S., but that could soon change. "Once those US tariffs on EU products kick in, the price could jump by an additional 20%," says RTE.

Patron Tequila

Sam's Club carries Patron Silver Tequila, which is made in and imported from Mexico, for $34.98. Tequila suppliers are trying to stock up ahead of any potential price hikes. "No matter what happens … a price has been paid," Mike Novy, chief executive officer of Calabasas Beverage Company, which operates the 818 Tequila brand, tells Reuters.

Member's Mark Blended Canadian Whiskey

Member's Mark Blended Canadian Whiskey ($18.48) could shoot up in price if steep tariffs are levied against Canada. "I like this better than Crown Royal. To me it's a little smoother with a little more vanilla note to it. The price also helps it taste better LOL," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce

Sam's offers Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce for $8.98. The company sources key ingredients such as tomatoes for its sauces from southern Italy, which means the prices could be impacted by current tariffs. "Finally, a sauce with a made-with-love flavor we can all agree on. We thought we had it good with our old sauce but no, Rao's found it's way into my cart. Our old go-to sauce vs. Rao's is undeniably different. There is no going back. The old sauce in my cupboard is going to the food drive," one Sam's Club shopper said.

Royal Basmati Rice

Sam's Club sells 20 pounds of Royal Basmati Rice for $19.68, which is imported from India. "If you've never tried Basmati rice, then you are missing out on one of the lightest, fluffiest varieties available. This is an absolute Instant Pot favorite for us," one shopper said.

Jameson Triple Distilled Blended Irish Whiskey

Sam's Club sells the Jameson Triple Distilled Blended Irish Whiskey ($38.88), which is produced in and imported from Ireland. "I've been enjoying a bottle for every festive, social event. From golf with the boys to family celebrations, my golf cart or table is the most visited. I'd like to say it's because I'm really popular, but it's because everyone loves Jameson," one shopper said.