Sam’s Club Is Selling KitchenAid Stand Mixers At a Huge Discount

Whether you're holiday shopping for the baker in your life or you'd like to step up your own baking game, Sam's Club can help with both. As part of its latest rollout of deals, the Walmart-owned wholesale club is offering multiple discounts on kitchen items, one being the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer.

Until Dec. 26, shoppers can score this appliance for $100 off, with the online price coming to $279.98. The mixer typically retails for $379.98 at Sam's Club, though prices can vary.

As noted in the item's product description, the iconic mixer is designed to "take it all on," including folding, kneading, mixing, shredding, and beating. Each one is complete with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, 3-quart stainless steel bowl, and several attachments: coated flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, mini whip, and a spatula.

Among the item's key features are the 11 different speeds designed to give users power and control. One of these options is "1/2 speed," which is intended for gently adding ingredients without overbeating them.

The 5.5-quart bowl allows you to mix 11 cookies per batch, knead over seven pounds of bread dough, and mash six-pounds of potatoes when using the flat beater attachment. Meanwhile, the 3-quart bowl and mini whip can be used for smaller batches of mixtures that require aeration like meringue and whipped cream.

Additionally, shoppers can add a pop of color to their kitchen or opt for something more muted because this appliance comes in not one, not two, but five different color options. These include Mineral Water, Black Matte, Empire Red, Blue Velvet, and Contour Silver.

This KitchenAid mixer has garnered many positive reviews on the Sam's Club website and currently boasts a 4.8-star rating.

"Great contents with extra smaller bowl and smaller whisk! Sale price for the holidays. I'm a happy camper," one reviewer wrote. "Excellent kitchen item! Love the attachments," another shopper added.

Beyond this stand mixer, Sam's Club is offering discounts on other kitchen appliances, such as the Ninja Professional Plus 9-Cup Food Processor Special Edition, which is now $69.99 with a $20 discount.