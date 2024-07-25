7 Costco Chicken Products Customers Adore Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the most-consumed meat product in the United States, chicken is more than just a lean protein option. It's a blank canvas waiting to be transformed by different cooking methods and flavors. Whether roasted, baked, fried, or grilled, America's love for chicken is unwavering, and Costco offers an intriguing selection of products featuring the beloved bird.

One of these is, of course, the famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken. Can you even talk about Costco without bringing up the popular poultry product?

While this item is no stranger to criticism—consider the recent customer backlash after the warehouse club changed its packaging—there's no denying the enduring popularity of Costco's rotisserie chicken. The retail giant sold 137 million of the whole birds in 2023. Across the corners of the internet and social media, shoppers regularly share ways to enjoy this iconic Costco product, such as adding it to sandwiches, salads, soups, chicken pot pies, and so on.

Moving outside of the deli department, shoppers can find an assortment of other popular chicken products, from frozen meals to ready-to-heat fresh options.

Read on to discover seven products that Costco shoppers have been raving about. As with any item sold at the warehouse club, availability can vary by location.

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings

Nutrition :

Classic Buffalo Wings w/Sauce (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Foster Farms' Crispy Take Out Wings are a popular choice among Costco shoppers, with each four-pound bag of ready-to-heat wings accompanied by a sauce packet. While the Sweet Chipotle BBQ flavor earned the number one spot in a previous Costco chicken wings taste test, the warehouse club also sells the Classic Buffalo variety—though some shoppers even enjoy the wings plain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These are the best frozen wings I've ever had! I don't prefer buffalo sauce, so I never use it, but I love the taste of these wings overall," one Costco customer shared on Reddit.

"I love them naked too, so crispy!" another shopper wrote in a separate Reddit thread.

Authentic Asia's Japanese Inspired Tatsuta-Age Chicken

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1.5)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

Authentic Asia's Japanese Inspired Tatsuta-Age breaded chicken has recently captured the attention of shoppers. These crispy nuggets consist of lightly breaded dark meat chicken marinated in a garlic and ginger-infused sauce. Since the frozen item hit the shelves, shoppers have been singing praises and sharing suggestions on how to enjoy the new chicken bites.

"Just ate them for dinner tonight. I air fried them. Then squeezed lemon over them and used kewpie as a dip. Delicious," one Reddit user wrote.

"I am loving it. I make a sesame sauce to dip them in and have it with white rice and bok choy. I hope Costco keeps it around," another one added.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast Chunks

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 16 g

Last year, Costco debuted its new Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, a frozen item that looks nearly identical to the viral Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which have been dubbed a Chick-fil-A dupe. Like the Just Bare product, the Costco version is packaged in a four-pound bag and features breaded, boneless, skinless chicken with 16 grams of protein per serving.

Since their launch, the Kirkland Signature nuggets have racked up numerous fans, with one Reddit user recently calling it "the reason I keep renewing my membership." The shopper added, "I put them in the air fryer for 10 minutes and chop and add to salads, make chicken-pot pie, add to stir fry, toss with orange sauce and eat with rice, or just eat by themselves."

Aidell's Chicken & Apple Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 170

Fat : 12 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

For shoppers seeking a cookout-friendly protein option this summer, Aidell's Chicken & Apple Sausage is an enticing choice. These fully-cooked sausages are free of nitrates or added nitrites and don't contain any artificial ingredients, either.

On Reddit, Costco fans recently shared various ways to enjoy this sausage, such as adding them to skewers with onions, bell peppers, and zucchini, pairing them with gruyere, or placing them in a sesame bun with pineapple relish.

"I love these so much. I pop 'em in the air fryer, they get nice and brown and open up a bit and they are so juicy and tasty. Whip up some rice and peas to go with and drizzle a little teriyaki sauce. Delicious," one customer shared.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Sausage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Link)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Aidell's isn't the only chicken sausage brand that shoppers have been loving. Costco recently debuted new, fully-cooked Kirkland Signature Parmesan & Black Pepper Chicken Sausages. Each package includes 18 links that are free of nitrates or added nitrates. To heat them up, you can place them on the grill, cook them on the stove top, or pop them into the microwave.

"These are by far the best chicken sausages I've tried. Totally recommend over [Costco's] other choices," one fan wrote.

Amylu Caramelized Onion & White Cheddar Chicken Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 19 g

Costco offers a variety of Amylu chicken products, such as meatballs, sausages, and burgers. The Caramelized Onion & Aged White Cheddar Chicken Burgers are one option that has won over many shoppers. These are fully cooked, organic, and free of added nitrites and nitrates. Each two-pound box contains eight burgers.

"These are by far the best ones out there. Had them yesterday at our family cookout and everyone loved them. We pick up 3-4 each time they go on sale," one Reddit user wrote.

"I love to chop these up and put them on salad," another one said.

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 13 g

While some Costco shoppers have aired their grievances about Crazy Cuizine's Mandarin Orange Chicken, others consider it a freezer essential. It even beat out Trader Joe's popular Mandarin Orange Chicken in a previous Eat This, Not That! taste test. This frozen item consists of battered chicken breast with rib meat in a mandarin orange sauce. To prepare, you can place the chicken in the oven for about 15 to 18 minutes or opt for the stovetop for around the same amount of time.

"This is a staple in our house. So easy," one Reddit user wrote.

"Air fry and the[n] put on top of white rice, delicious!" another commenter shared.