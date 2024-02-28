7 Major Food Recalls You Need to Know About Right Now

Food recalls have become an inevitable part of being a consumer in today's world. Even companies that tout the best food safety practices may sometimes produce foods that present a safety risk to consumers, whether it's because they contain an undeclared allergen or are contaminated with infectious bacteria. So when producers discover or suspect that one of their products is unsafe, they pull it from shelves and warn customers against consuming the item by issuing a recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) both have dedicated pages on their websites where they frequently publish new recall notices. But unless you make a point of checking both government-run sites daily, it's very possible that you could entirely miss a food safety warning that pertains to something in your own pantry—especially if it doesn't make major news headlines.

So, to keep consumers up to date on which food products they should avoid, we've rounded up seven major food recalls that every American consumer should know about right now. We will be continuously updating this story with the latest recalls as they are announced throughout 2024, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the latest.

Dozens of dairy products

The most widespread and attention-grabbing recall of 2024 so far centers around a California-based dairy producer, Rizo-López Foods. Earlier this month, the company recalled dozens of its cheese, yogurt, and sour cream products that may have been contaminated with Listeria, which can cause foodborne illness. The products were sold under a variety of brands at many major grocery chains, including Walmart, Sam's Club, and Whole Foods.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The recall was later expanded with additional products from other major retailers like Trader Joe's, Costco, H-E-B, and Alberston's. The FDA has compiled the names, photos, and all other relevant information about the recalled items on a dedicated page on its website.

It urged any consumers who still have these items at home to refrain from consuming them and discard them immediately. It also suggested carefully cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces that the recalled products came in contact with to mitigate the risk of infection.

Trader Joe's Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

Just a couple of weeks after Trader Joe's debuted its new Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf, the retailer pulled it from shelves after discovering that it may contain "foreign material"—specifically, rocks.

Trader Joe's instructed anyone who purchased the recalled frozen item to either discard it or return it to one of its stores for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can contact Trader Joe's by phone at (626) 599-3817 or submit a query through the company's website.

Hormel Spiced Ham

On Feb. 3, Hormel Foods issued a recall for roughly 945 pounds of ready-to-eat spiced deli ham that may have been contaminated with milk, an undeclared allergen. The recalled meat was distributed to retailers in Pennsylvania, which sliced the ham in their deli sections for purchase by consumers.

The recall applies to five-pound packages labeled "Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices" with the lot code 051424. But while the product was originally packaged in this manner, consumers may have purchased the ham in a different type of packaging after it was sliced by the deli sections at their local stores.

The FSIS urged delis against continuing to serve the ham and instructed any customers with milk allergies who purchased it to either return it or throw it away. No adverse reactions have been reported in connection to the product.

Banh Ba Xa and Banh Pia products

On Feb. 23, the California-based company LQNN Inc. recalled a dozen varieties of packaged pia cakes, a Vietnamese-Chinese treat featuring a pastry crust that can contain a variety of different soft fillings. The cakes (most of which were sold under the Saigon Gourmet brand) may contain undeclared egg, which poses a risk to people with allergies.

The recalled items were distributed in more than 30 U.S. states and Canada. While no illnesses have been reported to date, consumers who purchased them are being urged to return them for a full refund. The recall only affects products with certain best-by dates and lot numbers, all of which are listed on the notice posted on the FDA's site.

Don Novo & Son meat products

The Florida-based meat producer Don Novo & Son recalled more than 9,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products in mid-February. The reason? They may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The FSIS recall announcement revealed that a sample of the company's products tested positive for Listeria, though no confirmed illnesses have been reported to date. The recall applies to the following five items, which were sold at retailers in Florida:

Don Novo Fully Cooked Chorizo

Don Novo Smoked Pork Ribs

Don Novo Smoked Pork Loin

Don Novo Sweet Cooked Ham

Don Novo Cuban Brand Mortadella

Only packages of specific sizes and with certain expiration dates are being recalled. Customers who purchased one of these ready-to-eat meats can find all of that information and label pictures on the recall notice. The recalled products should be discarded or returned for a refund.

Golden Owl Dried Mango

Though not technically a recall, a Pennsylvania-based supplier has issued an allergy alert for its Golden Owl Dried Mango, which was distributed nationwide in retail stores. While the alert was initially announced in late January, the company released an updated alert on Feb. 16 to correct the product packaging size.

The dried mango may contain undeclared sulfites, which could pose a health risk to people with allergies or sensitivities to sulfites. It was sold in seven-ounce clear plastic containers with the universal product code (UPC) of 816710-024461.

While no illnesses have been reported to date, consumers are being urged to return the recalled item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Fratelli Beretta Antipasto charcuterie products

Proceed with caution if you get the urge to snack on any charcuterie. In mid-February, Fratelli Beretta recalled several charcuterie products that may have been under-processed, which means they could have been contaminated with foodborne pathogens.

The recalled meats were sold under several brand names and distributed nationwide to major retailers like Costco, Aldi, and Sam's Club. All of the affected items have the establishment number "EST. M47967 or M7543B" printed on the front of the package or inside the USDA mark of inspection. Consumers can view the full list of recalled products and photos of their packaging here. Anyone who purchased the items should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.