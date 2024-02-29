The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Butter, milk, eggs, bread. These are just a few standard items that might have a spot on your current grocery list.

While it's important to keep these staples top of mind when visiting the supermarket, checking out the store's latest releases can add some fun to an otherwise ordinary shopping trip. Because who said grocery shopping has to be boring?

Since 2024 began, numerous brands have shaken up their product selections by adding to their flavor offerings or unveiling entirely new innovations. Whether you're on the hunt for an ice cream treat or a potato chip alternative, there's guaranteed to be a new option for you.

So, start drafting your shopping list. Here are some of the best new grocery products that have hit the shelves this year—so far. As always, prices may vary by location.

This list will be updated throughout 2024 as new grocery products are released.

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

New York Strawberry Cheesecake (Per 2/3 Cup Serving) : 300 calories, 12 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 105 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (0 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 4 g protein

In February, Häagen-Dazs announced the launch of two new ice cream flavors for the first time since 2022. One of these is Vanilla Caramel Pecan, which is vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and caramelized toasted pecans. The other is New York Strawberry Cheesecake, which features creamy cheesecake ice cream, sweet strawberry sauce, and soft spiced graham cracker pieces.

Both new flavors are available at select locations in 14-ounce containers for $6.49. The brand expects nationwide availability by April.

In addition to these two new ice cream flavors, Häagen-Dazs also recently debuted Chocolate Cookie Crumble and Dulce de Leche ice cream bars, along with mini Vanilla Milk Chocolate ice cream bars.

RELATED: 10 Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Bars

Oatly Oat Milk & Creamers

Unsweetened Oat Milk (1 Cup) : 40 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

The world's largest oat drink company rolled out a few new products this year, including oat milk and creamers. The newest oat milks come in two varieties: Unsweetened and "Super Basic." As its name implies, the unsweetened oat milk has zero sugar. Meanwhile, the Super Basic variety is made with just four ingredients: water, oats, sea salt, and citrus zest fiber—an upcycled ingredient that "provides great texturizing and stabilization capabilities," according to Oatly. Both milk alternatives are sold in 64-ounce cartons for a suggested price of $5.99.

Also new to Oatly are four creamers: Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, Caramel, and Mocha. These are packaged in 29.7-fluid ounce bottles and cost around $5.99.

Goodles Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese

Gluten-Free Cheddy Mac (About 1 Cup) : 350 calories, 5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 59 g carbs (4 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 14 g protein

Goodles, the brand known for its better-for-you mac and cheese, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its first gluten-free offerings. These include Cheddy Mac and Vegan Be Heroes, with the vegan option featuring a cheddar cheese made from cashew milk.

Both mac and cheese options are available for a suggested price of $4.19. You can buy these on Goodles' website, Amazon, or in-store at Whole Foods.

RELATED: The 4 Healthiest Frozen Mac & Cheeses—and 6 To Avoid

Ghirardelli Brownie Cookie Bar Baking Mix

Per Serving (1/15 Package) : 130 calories, 2.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 1 g protein

Cookies or brownies? Ghirardelli recently said "why not both?" with the rollout of its new brownie cookie bar mix. The package already includes Ghirardelli chocolate chips, so you'll just need to supply the butter, water, oil, and an egg. Pour the mix into an 8×8 pan, bake as directed, and enjoy! The mix sells for a suggested price of $3.99 and is available nationwide at Walmart and Kroger.

Yoplait Protein Yogurt

Vanilla Flavor (1 Container) : 100 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

With 15 grams of protein and three grams of sugar, Yoplait's new protein variety is the brand's "highest protein and lowest sugar offering to date," according to the company. Appealing to various taste preferences, the new item is available in several flavors, including vanilla, strawberry, mixed berry, strawberry banana, peach, cherry, strawberry cheesecake, and key lime pie.

Yoplait fans can snag a cup for $1.19, though the price can vary. They can also purchase one-pound tubs.

RELATED: Yoplait's Major New Line of Protein Items Is Coming For Chobani

Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey

Per Serving (About 15 Chips) : 150 calories, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein

From fast-food items to grocery products, hot honey has been having a moment over the last couple of years. And Lay's clearly took note of this sweet and spicy—aka "swicy"—food trend. The potato chip giant recently launched its new Sweet & Spicy Honey flavor, which is available on Snacks.com and at retailers nationwide.

Potato chip fans can score this new flavor in 2.625-ounce bags for $2.49 or 7.75-ounce bags for $4.79.

Tillamook Chocolate Collection

Brownie Batter (Per 2/3 Cup Serving) : 220 calories, 12 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (5 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 5 g protein

Calling all chocolate lovers! Tillamook just unveiled four new chocolaty ice cream flavors, which are all made with 45% more cocoa than Tillamook's classic chocolate ice cream, according to the brand. The new flavors include Brownie Batter, Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Hazelnut, and German Chocolate Cake.

Chocolate fans can purchase these flavors at grocery chains across the U.S., including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and many more.

Kraft Singles

Garlic & Herb (1 Slice) : 50 calories, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Grilled cheese, anyone? For the first time in nearly 10 years, Kraft introduced three new Singles flavors in January. These include Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion.

"In response to U.S. cheese consumers' growing interest in exploring new flavors, our research identified that bold profiles like spicy (Jalapeño), garlicky (Garlic & Herb), and savory (Caramelized Onion) have the highest appeal," a Kraft spokesperson previously told Eat This, Not That!

RELATED: I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Cheeses & the Best Is Super Creamy and Rich

Reese's Cluster Bites

Per Serving (4 Pieces) : 160 calories, 10 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 3 g protein

Reese's brought chocolate and peanut butter together once again in a brand-new format: Cluster Bites. Packaged in seven-ounce pouches, this new item consists of creamy peanut butter, smooth caramel, and crunchy peanuts covered in chocolate. The sweet treat is now available at retailers nationwide, as well as on the Hershey's website.

RELATED: Reese's Just Launched an Exciting New Version Of Its Popular Peanut Butter Eggs

San Pellegrino Zero Sugar

Blood Orange (1 Can) : 20 calories, 0 g fat, 30 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (3 g sugar), 0 g protein

San Pellegrino recently gave its Italian sparkling drinks a twist by debuting a line of beverages made without added sugar. Each can has between one and four grams of sugar from fruit juice and a maximum of 20 calories, with these numbers varying by flavor. Flavor options include Blood Orange, Lemonade, Peach & Clementine, and Pomegranate & Orange.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

These zero-sugar drinks hit Costco warehouses nationwide in January and will arrive at additional U.S. retailers in the coming months for a suggested price of $6.99 per six-can pack.

RELATED: The 15 Unhealthiest Sodas—Ranked By Sugar Content

Pipcorn Honey BBQ Twists

Per Serving (1 oz.) : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you're looking for a healthier honey-flavored snack, corn-snacking brand Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks just released Honey BBQ Twists. Like the other products in the Twists line, these are made with heirloom corn flour. The item will be available in about 25,000 distribution points across the U.S., including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Giant, Natural Grocers, Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and other independent retailers.

White Claw Zero Alcohol Seltzer

Black Cranberry Cherry (1 Can) : 15 calories, 0 g fat, 65 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (2 g sugar), 0 g protein

White Claw is best known for its hard seltzer. But the brand recently shook things up with its new nonalcoholic offering: White Claw O% Alcohol. The new product features "hydrating electrolytes," as well as a "fraction of the sugar and calories" found in some leading sports drinks, according to the beverage brand.

Flavor options include Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom, and Lime Yuzu. Seltzer fans can purchase these in 12-packs and single-flavor six-packs.

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

PB S'More (Per 2/3 Cup Serving) : 390 calories, 23 g fat (14 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 42 g carbs (3 g fiber, 32 g sugar), 6 g protein

At the beginning of January, Ben & Jerry's expanded its non-dairy offerings with its new Strawberry Cheezecake ice cream. This new product features strawberry cheesecake-flavored non-dairy frozen dessert with a thick graham cracker swirl. Each pint costs around $5.49 to $6.99.

A few weeks later, the ice cream giant released additional ice cream flavors: PB S'More and Impretzively Fudged. Crafted to be a "riff on the classic campfire dessert," PB S'More consists of toasted marshmallow ice cream with peanut butter cups, graham cracker pieces, and marshmallow swirls. For a sweet and salty treat, Impretzively Fudged has chocolate ice cream, fudge-covered pretzel pieces, and pretzel swirls. Both pints cost around $4.99 to $6.99.

Planet Oat Barista Lover's Oat Milk

Nutrition (1 Cup) : 150 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 2 g protein

Oatly isn't the only company to roll out new oat milk products this year. Planet Oat also dropped a new option: Barista Lover's Oat Milk. Described as "the brand's most velvety smooth oat milk ever," this product is "designed to blend and whiten like dairy milk" and "is great for frothing and steaming," according to the brand.

RELATED: The 8 Healthiest Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives—and 3 To Avoid

Cheez-It Extra Crunchy

Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar Crackers (About 25 pieces) : 140 calories, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Cheez-It is bringing the crunch factor with two new product additions. At the beginning of January, Cheez-It parent company Kellanova announced the launch of Cheez-It Extra Crunchy. Described as "the brand's crunchiest crackers," this new snack innovation comes in Bold Cheddar and Snap'd Sharp White Cheddar.

RELATED: 25 Best New Costco Snacks to Try in 2024, According to Shoppers

Diana's White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch and Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch Banana Bites

White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch (3 Pieces) : 90 calories, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 10 g protein

Bananas and chocolate are a beloved flavor combination, and last month, Diana's dropped even more ways to enjoy it with two new flavors of its popular Banana Bites.

The new White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch features frozen slices of bananas covered in a white chocolate and cinnamon coating and topped with crunchy gluten-free granola. Meanwhile, dark chocolate fans can sink their teeth into the Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch, which consists of frozen slices of bananas covered in 70% dark chocolate and crunchy caramel bits.

These new frozen treats are available at select retailers nationwide, including Sprouts and Ahold Delhaize, with more to come.

Califia Farms Complete Plant-Based Milk

Per Serving (1/2 Cup) : 130 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 8 g protein

Joining Califia Farms' selection of dairy-free milks is its new Complete plant-based milk, which is "nutritionally comparable to dairy," according to the brand. Each one-ounce serving contains the same amount or more of nine essential nutrients found in an eight-ounce serving of dairy milk. These nutrients include protein, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B12, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and riboflavin.

Available nationwide for a suggested price of $6.69, this new plant-based milk is made from a blend of pea, chickpea, and fava bean protein.

A few other recent Califia Farms additions include the Coconut Barista Blend and Organic Oat Barista Blend.

Oreo Cookies, Cakesters, & Baking Mixes

Gluten-Free Golden Oreos (3 cookies) : 160 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), <1 g protein

Oreo is famous for releasing new flavors, and the cookie brand kicked off 2024 with the launch of two permanent items: Gluten-Free Golden Oreos and Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters.

Then, for the bakers, baking brand Betty Crocker teamed up with Oreo for the release of a new baking line, which is complete with four baking mixes and Oreo creme-flavored frosting. The baking mix options include Oreo Brownie, Chocolate Cake, Lava Cake, and White Cake. The mixes cost about $4.22, while the frosting is about $2.98.

Oreo also announced that it is dropping two other new Oreo flavors in early March: Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins.

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo

Per Serving (About 21 Chips) : 150 calories, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Cheetos and Buffalo sauce recently came together for the launch of a new spicy snack: Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. Featuring the tanginess of the beloved wing sauce, this new crunchy snack is available in 8.5-ounce bags.

RELATED: I Tried 10 Old-Fashioned Plain Potato Chips & There Was One Clear Winner

Kellogg's Eat Your Mouth Off Cereal

Chocolate-Flavored Cereal (Per 1.25 Cup Serving) : 180 calories, 9 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 300 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (5 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 22 g protein

Kellogg's started off 2024 by dropping a new plant-based, vegan cereal. Designed to be "so delicious, you'll want to 'Eat Your Mouth Off,'" this new cereal line boasts 22 grams of plant-based protein and zero grams of sugar per serving and is available in two flavors: Fruity and Chocolate. Is it a strange name for a cereal? Sure is, but don't knock it til you've tried it.

RELATED: 25 Superfoods To Add to Your Grocery List in 2024

Liquid Death Drink Mix

Per Serving (1 Stick) : 35 calories, 0 g fat, 300 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 0 g protein

Beverage company Liquid Death expanded its offerings earlier this month with the launch of its new electrolyte drink mix, Death Dust. Geared toward recovery, this new product contains vitamins C, B3, B5, B6, and B12, along with key minerals, including sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

Liquid Dust is currently available in three flavors: Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon. Each package is 35 calories and lightly sweetened with cane sugar and dextrose. Customers can purchase a 12-pack of these electrolyte powders on Amazon for $17.99.

Hippeas Flavor Blast Chickpea Puffs

Vegan White Cheddar Explosion (28 g) : 130 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

For a healthier alternative to traditional cheese puffs, Hippeas offers chickpea-based snacks in several different flavors, including two new ones: Vegan White Cheddar Explosion and Blazin' Hot. Both varieties have three to four grams of protein, as well as three grams of fiber per one-ounce serving. Customers can purchase these chickpea puffs on Hippeas' website, Amazon, and at select retailers like Sprouts.

Justin's Chocolate Candy Pieces

Dark Chocolate Peanut Candy Pieces (1 Ounce) : 160 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you're a fan of peanut M&M's, Justin's recently launched a better-for-you alternative: Chocolate Candy Pieces. Available in two varieties, peanut and peanut butter, these new sweet, poppable treats are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, and use Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa.

You can purchase a 4.5-ounce package for around $6.49 or a single-serve, 1.5-ounce bag for about $2.29. This new item is currently available at Whole Foods, the Fresh Market, Stop & Shop, and on Amazon, with additional national distribution to come.

Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda

Nutrition information unavailable.

Smirnoff recently made another appearance in the canned cocktail space with the debut of its Smash Vodka Soda. The new ready-to-drink offering is sold in variety packs featuring four flavors: Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Orange, Raspberry Peach, and Strawberry Dragon Fruit. The brand's 12-packs are available for a suggested price of $17.99, while the six-packs are around $8.99.

RELATED: 10 Affordable Vodkas That Taste Expensive

Kind Protein Max bars

Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter (1 Bar) : 250 calories, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (9 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 20 g protein

Kind's latest bar additions are geared towards peanut butter lovers, as they both have peanuts listed as the first ingredient. Available in Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter and Sweet & Salty Caramel Peanut Crisp, Kind's new Protein Max Bars have 20 grams of protein and one gram of sugar per bar. Plus, the brand notes that the product "strikes a ket-friendly combination of net carbs, protein, and sugar."

The bars are selling in 12-packs on Amazon for a suggested retail price of $22.99.

Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Per Serving (2 TBSP) : 170 calories, 13 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (3 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein

If you're looking for a healthier alternative to Nutella, avocado oil brand Chosen Foods recently rolled out its Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, which is made with avocado oil instead of palm oil. Additionally, this new product has 40% less sugar than the leading brand and lists hazelnuts as the first ingredient.

Customers can purchase this item on Chosen Foods' website for $12.99. The item will also be available at Sprouts over the summer.