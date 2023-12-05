Sam's Club's Massive Cookie Dough Box Will Make Holiday Baking a Breeze

Holiday baking is a tried and true tradition, but a little shortcut never hurts. Especially when it means many more cookies, much more quickly.

Sam's Club has the solution this year for dozens of freshly baked cookies, no stand mixer, egg cracking, or flour sifting required. Wholesale cookie dough cases are now available online, packed with enough dough to make 144 cookies per box.

Available in Chocolate Chunk ($44.26,), White Chunk Macadamia Nut ($37.12), Mini Candy Cookie Dough ($40.56 for 360 cookies), and Oatmeal Raisin ($30.53), this cookie dough couldn't be easier to use. Designed for food service establishments, these wholesale cookie dough boxes are available to anyone with a Sam's Club membership. The frozen cookie dough also ships, with a 4-10 day delivery time.

The cookies are pre-portioned and ready to bake from frozen, so you don't even have to defrost the dough. To make them, just preheat the oven to 325°F, place a paper sheet of dough onto a cookie sheet, and bake your cookies for 13 to 14 minutes, depending on your desired level of gooeyness and crispiness. Cookies can then be easily removed from the paper with a spatula, cooled on a rack, and your baking sheet is clean enough to use for the next batch.

They can also be baked individually, for a personal treat on a chilly night. What else are toaster ovens for?

Already, shopper reviews online endorse all three flavors, rating them "A+", "perfect," "outstanding," and "excellent."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you're anticipating an order of Sam's Club Bulk Wholesale cookie dough, make sure to have some space in your freezer. 144+ cookies isn't a compact order. Of course, if you're planning to bake them quickly and you're in a cold climate, keeping them in a box in a garage or area at freezing temperatures could work in a pinch.

Looking for more cookies to feed a crowd? Trader Joe's just debuted a massive holiday cookie that weighs nearly a pound. Sam's Club also sells a 4.75-pound tub of pre-made Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, to scoop out and shape and bake as you like. The $10 bucket makes 76 cookies, and the ability to roll them individually also allows home bakers to add fun mix-ins, like chopped nuts, or toppings, like flakey salt.