7 San Francisco Restaurants Closing Fast as the Industry Faces New Struggles

The malaise affecting the restaurant industry has impacted some very beloved restaurants in San Francisco, including one Chinese restaurant that was open for 115 years before shutting down. Many of these eateries were declining for months before finally throwing in the towel in January. "In this situation, a challenging economic environment, post-pandemic recovery issues, rising labor costs, changing consumer habits and inflation have caused more restaurants to struggle in 2024," Jonathan Carson, co-CEO of bankruptcy services and technology firm Stretto, told FOX Business. Here are 7 San Francisco restaurants that just closed down, to the dismay of long-time fans and customers.

Ristorante Milano

Nob Hill Italian restaurant Ristorante Milano closed down in January after 40 years in the community. The restaurant continued to get rave reviews on Google right up to when it shut its doors for good. "We discovered this restaurant walking towards our Airbnb and decided to go in… it was an incredible decision," one reviewer said. "Not only is the food delicious but the owner of the restaurant is very friendly and gave us a very pleasant talk. Now every time my friends ask me for recommendations in SF they can't miss my recommendation to eat here."

Gentilly

Gentilly in San Francisco officially closed on January 31, much to the sadness of regular customers. The business announced news of the closure on Instagram, leading to many comments from supportive fans. "Love you guys. Such a hard time for so many small businesses and the restaurant-entertainment industry in general. Just a reminder to all folks to go out and enjoy-support all these establishments which are our cultural fabric. We love you Gentillys! See you soon," one said.

High Peaks Kitchen

Acclaimed Indian restaurant High Peaks Kitchen closed its doors on January 31. "Writing this letter feels like saying goodbye to family because that's exactly what you've been to us—a family," owner Tsultrim Dorjee wrote. "For years, this place has been more than just a restaurant. It's been a home where we've shared laughter, celebrations, milestones, and even the quieter moments of life. You've let us be part of your lives, and in return, you became part of ours. I know that many of you will feel heartbroken to hear this news, and trust me, it wasn't an easy decision to make. However, I've realized that closing the restaurant is the best step for me at this time."

Sam Wo

Beloved Chinatown restaurant Sam Wo closed down after being a presence in San Francisco for 115 years. Head chef David Ho has officially retired after running the spot for 45 years, working 10 hour days six days a week, according to NBC Bay Area. The restaurant is famous for employing Edsel, San Francisco's "rudest" waiter. Ho tried to find someone to take over the restaurant but to no avail.

C Casa

C Casa came under fire last year for allowing the minor children of employees to work in the restaurant, and now it's closed for good. "C CASA has been a fixture in the Oxbow Public Market since 2010, and we are very sorry to see them go," Oxbow Public Market property manager Gabe Carlin told SFGate. "Hoping there is a way for us all to come together and support you to be able to make a full comeback! Please let us know how we can support you if there's any way to get C Casa back😓🥺," one customer wrote on Instagram.

Hotbird

Chicken sandwich spot Hotbird in Oakland closed down in early January. "To all of our wonderful customers, with a heavy heart we will be closing Hotbird during the 2nd week of January. It was quite a ride, with our ups and downs, but it was fun while it lasted! But we are excited for our new venture, more news to come! In the mean time, enjoy some Hotbird while it lasts. 🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼," the company said on Instagram.

Fermentation Lab

Gastropub Fermentation Lab announced it was closing down the Civic Center location in December. "This decision was not made lightly, and it reflects a thoughtful consideration of how we can continue to serve our loyal patrons in the best way possible," the restaurant said on Facebook. "While we are saying goodbye to this location, we are excited to announce that Fermentation Lab is fully relocated in Japantown SF. Our passion for craft beer and the community we've built will continue to be at the heart of everything we do."