4 Popular Seafood Spots With the Best Fried Fish and “Voodoo Fries”

These seafood restaurants serve fried fish with Cajun-style cheese fries.

Good fries are just as important as the fresh seafood entree they come with to complete the meal. If you’re looking for a spot to get crisp, fried seafood offerings and platters, the perfect fries are essential. Voodoo fries are a nickname basically for cheese fries, usually with cajun seasoning and ranch. Here are four popular restaurants where you can try them for yourself, pairing them with fried seafood dishes.

Pappadeaux

At Pappadeaux the fries are a favorite among diners. The establishment has everything pieced apart like cajun seasoning, ranch from the salads, and melted cheese they put on the loaded baked potatoes. Pair that with the fried goodies on the menu, like Catfish Fillets and Seafood Platters filled with 2 catfish fillets, oysters, shrimp, stuffed shrimp & stuffed crab.

Anderson’s Frozen Custard

At Anderson’s Frozen Custard they have more than just their signature frozen custard. The Western New York establishment has award-winning roast beef sandwiches and Wild Caught Pollack Sandwich on a kaiser roll, but my personal favorite item on the menu are their Cajun Curly-Que Fries with cheese sauce (add ranch on the side).

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

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The menu at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has tons of fried seafood and fish like the seafood combo platter, featuring catfish, shrimp, and crawfish tails. Per your meal, with a side of their fries, adding cheese and their famous Cajun Buttermilk sauce for dipping. “In Dallas, Texas where there was a lack of appreciation and knowledge around Louisiana cookin’. Our deep love and respect of Cajun culture is what drove our desire to share bold bayou flavors that feed the soul,” the company said on their website.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster can create their own version of voodoo fries, using their crab queso and a side of ranch. Pair the fries with their crispy beer battered cod, crunchy coleslaw, and hush puppies. “The food was cooked to order and was delicious. The fish and chips and the shrimp were perfect,” a reviewer said on Yelp.