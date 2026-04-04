5 Secret Del Taco Orders Chefs Swear By

Chefs reveal the five off-menu del taco items fans and insiders swear by.

Think you know the menu at Del Taco? Think again. Beyond the usual tacos and burritos, there’s a whole world of off-menu creations that fans and insiders swear by. While many fans already know what it means to order “bold”–adding fries and secret sauce to any item–there’s a lot more to be discovered. According to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, these secret menu items take familiar favorites and turn them into even more crave-worthy dishes. Here are the top five secret menu orders to try.

Burrito or Taco Cup

Watching carbs? No problem. You can create a burrito or taco cup.

“Just ask for the ingredients from any burrito or taco served in a cup instead of wrapped,” says Chef Corrie. “You get all the fillings like beef, beans, cheese, and sauce without the extra carbs, and it’s much less messy to eat. It’s a simple swap that gives you a high protein meal in a bowl style format.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stoner Burrito

Some drive-thru employees might know what the Stoner Burrito is because it’s become a go-to for a lot of Del Taco diners.

“It starts with a cheese and bean burrito, then adds fries, special sauce, and optional red or green sauce for extra flavor,” Chef Corrie explains. “The combination of the creamy beans, melted cheese, crispy fries, and tangy sauce makes for a satisfying, carb heavy meal that hits the spot.”

To order, ask for a cheese and bean burrito, add fries and special sauce along with red or green sauce.

Green Bean Machine

Get the morning started right with the Green Bean Machine. It’s an egg-and-cheese breakfast burrito with beans on top and green sauce.

“The green sauce adds a nice tangy kick that cuts through the richness of the eggs and cheese, while the beans give it some extra heartiness,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s an easy customization that turns a standard breakfast burrito into something more memorable.”

To create a Green Bean machine, order an egg and cheese breakfast burrito, ask to add beans on top and smother it in a green sauce.

Wet Burrito

For anyone who wants to take a regular burrito up a notch, ordering it “wet” is the way to go. You can do this to any burrito.

“This means the burrito gets smothered in red or green sauce, similar to an enchilada style,” says Chef Corrie. “The sauce adds a zesty, flavorful layer that soaks into the tortilla and fills. If the cashier isn’t familiar with the term, just order extra sauce on the side and pour it over yourself.”

Macho Bacon and Egg Burrito

This burrito is a throwback to a discontinued menu item called the Macho Burrito. To recreate it, order a bacon breakfast burrito and add beans, lettuce, red sauce, and green sauce.

“The combination of scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, creamy beans, fresh lettuce, and both red and green sauces gives you a hearty, flavorful breakfast that works any time of day,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s a filling option whether you’re starting your morning or recovering from a long night.”