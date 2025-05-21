Selena Gomez Just Created This First-Ever Oreo Flavor

Selena Gomez just partnered with Oreo to launch her first-ever Oreo flavor, inspired by a nostalgic childhood favorite: delicious horchata. Each Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo Cookies has a layer of chocolate and cinnamon cream and sweetened condensed milk cream, sandwiched between chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers.

“Even if you’ve never had horchata it was my goal to ignite a sense of familiarity when someone takes a bite,” Gomez told People. “Growing up, horchata was one of those comforting things for me. Some of my favorite childhood memories involve drinking horchata with my family — it was one of my favorite drinks. I really wanted to bottle up that memory and share it through this cookie… And trust me, it tastes even better dipped in milk. That really brings all the flavors together.”

The limited edition cookies are available for presale online from June 2 and will hit shelves nationwide on June 9. Gomez thoroughly enjoyed the creative process for the new Oreos, and enlisted fiancé Benny Blanco to help create the perfect cookie. “I took it very seriously,” she said. “Going back and forth getting the just flavors just right, not too much cinnamon but not too little condensed milk. I wanted it to be perfect… Benny was definitely around for some of the tasting! He loves the final result, too.”

Gomez is also highlighting her Rare Impact Fund, which Oreo is donating to. The singer founded the organization in 2020 to connect young people with mental health resources, and is hoping to eventually raise $100 million. “For me, this is the most important part of partnering with Oreo,” she said.

Oreo posted about the new collaboration online, saying “We couldn’t keep the secret any longer 🤭”—and fans went wild. “This is ICONIC!! as someone who grew up with Selena, tried Oreo’s because of her.. this makes me so happy🥹🤍,” one fan commented on the post. “Living for this duo,” posted the official Subway account. “Chocolate and Cinnamon!!! Ahh I’m so excited to try these!! The most ICONIC Oreo collab!!” another excited fan said.

Oreo also recently launched a limited-edition with Post Malone, made of salted caramel and shortbread twisted between one gold vanilla Oreo half and one chocolate half, which the musician called “love at first bite”.

Gomez made it clear this partnership is a special one, and she doesn't usually collaborate with brands. "I am selective when deciding to partner with brands because it always needs to be something authentic to me," she told People. "Like most people, I've loved Oreo cookies for as long as I can remember and so when I was approached to collaborate on my own flavor it was something I couldn't say no to doing." Remember these are a limited edition cookie, so grab them while you can!