7 Sodas That Use Real Sugar, Not Corn Syrup

Is Coca-Cola going to make the switch from using high fructose corn syrup to real cane sugar? President Trump seems to think so, and Pepsi made it clear that if there is enough consumer demand, it too will switch to real sugar. “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon,” Coca-Cola said in a statement on July 16. (It turned out the company will launch a separate product made with cane sugar, not change its current recipe.) In the meantime, there are other options for soda-lovers who prefer real sugar in their drinks over artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. Here are seven sodas that use real cane sugar.

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola is made with cane sugar and sold in glass bottles, but double check the label because some are also made with high fructose corn syrup. Costco Mexican Coca-Cola is made with cane sugar, as is Sam’s Club. “Drink it chilled cold from the bottle, from the fridge. The flavor is exceptional,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “We don’t drink Coca Cola very often but when we do we like this Mexican Coke above all others. Is it the cane sugar? Is it the glass bottle? Probably yes to both questions. I don’t know for sure. I do know: It sure tastes good.”

Boylan Bottling Root Beer

Boylan Bottling Root Beer is a classic soda made with cane sugar. “Although true sassafras oil was banned by the FDA in 1960, we have perfected a blend that mimics its rich smooth herbal flavor using cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil,” the company says. Each Boylan Bottling Root Beer bottle has “cane sugar” displayed prominently on the label, so they clearly know people are looking for better-for-you options with sweet sodas.

Pepsi Made With Real Sugar

Formerly called “Pepsi Throwback,” Pepsi Made With Real Sugar is made with sugar (it looks it contains both cane and beet sugar). “This is my very favorite Pepsi product and my favorite pop of any brand! I buy it because it is made with real sugar which my doctor said is definitely better for you! Not many beverages are made with real sugar so thank you to Pepsi for continuing to have this available!!” one Walmart shopper said.

Virgil’s Handcrafted Orange Cream Soda

Virgil’s Handcrafted Orange Cream Soda is made with real cane sugar and “only the finest Spanish oranges for a complex, blended balance of sweetness and just the right amount of citrus zest,” the company says. There is also a “zero sugar” option which is sweetened with erythritol and stevia leaf extract, so watch out for that.

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin soda is a bold, bright soda made with sugar. “Best orange soda on the market,” one Redditor said. “Every bottle I’ve had is like someone made the soda somewhere right in front of me with real juice. Makes them not too sweet, really incredible balance,” another raved.

Hansen’s Natural Cola

Hansen’s Original Cola is made with real cane sugar and a fan-favorite “natural” soda. “Never content with the status quo, in 2008 Hansen’s made the decision to completely remove high-fructose corn syrup from their products, and instead switched to pure cane sugar. Today, Hansen’s makes diet and regular sodas in over a dozen flavors, as well as club soda, tonic water, and ginger ale,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg’s iconic Ginger Beer is made with real cane sugar. “Wonderful ginger beer and works very well if you’re trying to cut back on alcohol consumption or completely not drinking. Has a wonderful strong flavor very refreshing and terrific over ice. If you do drink, it’s awesome with vodka or whiskey,” one Amazon shopper said.