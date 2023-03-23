25 Healthy, Low-Sugar Soda Alternatives

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Soda is one of the most popular beverages consumed in the United States, and chances are you have some type of carbonated drink in your refrigerator right now. With so many drink options on the market today, consumers certainly have their pick of beverages. Depending on your preference for carbonation, sweetness, type of sweeteners, and flavors, there is something for everyone. When it comes to soda, this drink is most notable for its carbonation and sweetness. Traditionally, sodas are made with a calorie-containing sweetener, like sucrose or high fructose corn syrup, and while this creates the sweetness many enjoy about soda, there is reason to swap it out for a low-sugar, healthier soda alternative.

Sugar is a type of carbohydrate that naturally occurs in many foods, like fruit and dairy products, and can also be added into food and drinks. While naturally-occurring sugars contribute calories and grams of carbohydrates, there is less concern around its health implications. On the other hand, refined sugar added into products to enhance sweetness could be harming your health. Current research suggests sugar consumption is a significant cause of obesity. Additionally, sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is directly associated with type 2 diabetes and selected cardiovascular disease outcomes. This added sugar could also be making it hard for you to lose abdominal fat, and can negatively impact your mood. Considering sugar's worrisome impact on health, it is worth finding alternatives to your traditionally sweetened beverages.

To help you cut your sugar intake, we have rounded up our top 25 picks for low-sugar healthy soda alternatives. Swapping some, or all, of your sugar-sweetened soda for these options may help with weight loss and lower your risk of chronic diseases, like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and may actually improve your nutrient intake and overall diet quality. Keep in mind, soda isn't the only source of dietary sugar. Juice, coffee drinks, candy, pastries, and cereal name only a few other common sources of added sugar in the American diet. When gathering our soda alternatives, we looked for drinks that offer carbonation, less sugar than traditional soda, and those that are made without aspartame, the traditional zero-calorie sweetener used in diet soda. Luckily, the market is flooded with healthier alternatives. Read on to find our favorite options!

RELATED: The Best & Worst Sonic Drink Orders—Ranked by Nutrition

1 Cherry Bubly

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

With a wide selection of flavors like lime, strawberry, and grapefruit, these fruit-centric carbonated waters pack flavor without any added sugar or artificial sweeteners. For those who enjoy soda for its caffeine content, Bubly has you covered. Bubly Bounce is their line of caffeinated sparkling water, and each 12-ounce can contains 35 milligrams of caffeine. This is similar to what is found in a traditional soda, and provides the energy boost without the calories and sugar.

2 La Croix Coconut

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Another line of sparkling water that does not contain any calories, added sugars, or sugar substitutes, La Croix is the O.G. of carbonated water. In addition to La Croix's wide selection of fruit-flavored drinks, they also have options with coffee essence and cola flavoring. Of all of the drink options on this list, La Croix has one of the most extensive lists of flavors, so there is something for everyone.

3 Blackberry Hint Sparkling Water

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Another option that comes in several fruit flavors, Hint sparkling water was developed with the mission to help people fall in love with water. You can find their original line of flavored still water, along with vitamin-enhanced waters, options with caffeine, and kid-friendly boxed options with straws. Of note, the caffeinated drinks contain 60 milligrams of caffeine, which is more than you'll find in soda.

RELATED: 7 Sodas With the Scariest Ingredients

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carb (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Known for their unique flavor combinations, like blueberry + pomegranate and pineapple + passionfruit, AHA sparkling water packs flavor without sweeteners, calories, or sodium. They also have a line of caffeinated drinks that contain white, black, or green tea if you're looking for an energy boost.

5 HOP WTR Classic

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

As one of the more unique options on our list, HOP WTR is a sparkling water made with hops. That's right, the ingredient that gives beer its flavor! Their non-alcoholic brews are also made with adaptogens and nootropics that can help your body manage stress and enhance cognitive performance, according to HOP WTR. In addition to their Original flavor, you'll also find a variety of fruit flavors, too.

6 Spindrift Nojito

Nutrition per can: 4 calories, 0 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

With super fun flavors like lime + mint and pink lemonade, Spindrift uses small amounts of real juice to flavor their drinks. No added sugar here and only a few calories per can from the fruit juice. Spindrift also offers a line of spiked carbonated waters that are made without any added sugar.

7 Waterloo Orange Vanilla

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

With the tag line "water down nothing," Waterloo packs flavor without any added sugar or sweeteners. They take great pride in their flavor artistry and note their meticulous attention to taste and aroma. Waterloo also notes their use of purified water to create an optimal pH balance.

8 Topo Chico Twist of Grapefruit

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 15 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

You'll notice a small amount of sodium in Topo Chico drinks, and that's because they use mineral water to create their fizzy beverages. You'll also find a small amount of calcium in this sparkling mineral water—something you won't find in many of the other drinks on this list. Although they offer fewer flavor varieties than other sparkling water brands, many consumers enjoy Topo Chico for its extra bubbly texture.

9 Sparkling Ice Grape Raspberry

Nutrition per can: 5 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: Sucralose

One of the unique features of this healthy soda alternative compared to others on this list is its sweetness. While Sparkling Ice does not contain added sugar, they use fruit juice and sucralose (marketed as Splenda) to sweeten their drinks. While sucralose may not lead to the same issues as added sugar, animal studies suggest some potential negative outcomes, like gut health disruption.

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Rambler separates itself from other sparkling waters as a product made with a limestone mineral blend. While this blend doesn't translate to more minerals in the product, you'll see them on the ingredient list. Rambler also offers a caffeinated line with 120 milligrams of caffeine per can. Although they note this is a natural form of caffeine from yaupon, each can provides about 4 times more caffeine than an average soda.

RELATED: 8 Sodas That Use the Lowest Quality Ingredients

11 Perrier Pineapple

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Perrier is one of the other brands on this list that is made from mineral water. While this option does not contain any sodium, it does have a small amount of calcium as part of its mineral content. With a handful of fruit-flavored sparkling water, Perrier is known for its French heritage and zero-calorie beverages.

12 OLIPOP Vintage Cola

Nutrition per can: 35 calories, 25 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g sugar, 9 g fiber)

Added sweeteners: N/A

If you are looking for a healthy soda with a classic cola flavor, this should be on your radar! Made with a small amount of added sugar, OLIPOP gets most of its sweetness from a combination of cassava root syrup and stevia leaf extract. You'll also find 9 grams of fiber per can, a rarity amongst soda.

13 Zevia Cherry Cola

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: Stevia leaf extract

Another fun play on traditional soda flavors, Zevia Cherry Cola captures flavor without added sugar. Stevia leaf extract is the main source of sweetness in Zevia beverages and is a non-chemically made sugar alternative. You'll also find about 38 milligrams of caffeine in some of the Zevia drinks, allowing them to mimic the flavor, sweetness, and energy found in soda.

Nutrition per can: 30 calories, 0 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (5 g sugar, 3 g fiber)

Added sweeteners: Stevia leaf extract

The "spiciness" of the ginger in this drink makes it a fun healthy soda alternative. Health-Ade drinks are known for their gut-boosting benefits from prebiotics, and also use another non-chemically made sugar alternative, monk fruit. Health-Ade also makes Kombucha drinks, which are another great alternative to soda.

15 Synergy Blood Orange Raw Kombucha

Nutrition per can: 50 calories, 10 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Kombucha drinks have become popular over the last decade due to their probiotic content. Synergy boasts benefits like replenished gut health and immune health boost while providing a light effervescence. Synergy kombuchas don't contain any added sugar, and instead get their natural sweetness from fruit juice used during the fermentation process for the probiotics.

16 Humm Blueberry Mint

Nutrition per can: 10 calories, 0 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: erythritol and monk fruit

Another kombucha option, Humm drinks are sweetened with erythritol and monk fruit. Sugar alcohols, like erythritol, are naturally found in foods and can also be man-made. While monk fruit provides zero calories, erythritol does contain a few. Although, both options allow this product to provide sweetness without any added sugar.

Nutrition per can: 5 calories, 0 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g sugar)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Added sweeteners: N/A

Hella drinks are known for their strong carbonation, along with no added sugar or sweeteners. With unique flavor notes from the bitters, including cinnamon and clove, this drink lends to a far different flavor profile than many others on this list. Although aromatic bitters are an ingredient, you won't find any alcohol in this drink.

18 Izze Sparkling Mango

Nutrition per can: 90 calories, 5 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Although Izze drinks contain more calories and carbs than most others on this list, the sweetness comes from fruit juice rather than added sugar. Izzie drinks are 30% sparkling water and 70% fruit juice, making them sweeter than other sparkling waters while still providing fewer carbs than soda.

RELATED: One Major Effect of Drinking Seltzer Water, Says Science

19 AMAZ Lemon Ginger

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 5 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: Monk fruit

Made from a base of organic yerba mate tea, these bubbly beverages also contain adaptogens and vitamin C. While they only offer three flavors, each option contains zero calories and zero sugar, and contains the natural antioxidant power of vitamin C.

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Another sparkling water flavored with hops, HOPLARK notes a flavor profile of tropical fruit and vanilla, and comes in a few hop-centric flavor profiles. You won't find overtly fruit-flavored drinks here, rather the varieties of hops used is what provides the unique notes.

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

DRAM sparkling water drinks are notable for their unique flavors and come with a variety of plant "boosters." For example, you can get CBD sparkling water that also contains adaptogens. DRAM notes that a CBD-infused sparkling water may offer daily stress management for the mind and body.

22 Polar Seltzer Lemon

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Sometimes a nice, crisp lemon seltzer is just what you need on a warm day. Seltzers don't contain any added minerals, which is why many people think they taste like natural spring water. With a long list of flavor options, including varieties meant to appeal to kids, Polar seltzers make it easy to swap out soda for a zero-sugar alternative.

23 Minna Peach Yuzu Green Tea

Nutrition per can: 0 calories, 0 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Another option with tea as the main ingredient, Minna Lightly Brewed Sparkling Teas offer options from zero to 55 milligrams of caffeine per can. They also use only organic and non-GMO ingredients without any sugar or sweeteners, and use only Fair-Trade teas. An option good for your health and the environment!

Nutrition per can: 40 calories, 0 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g sugar)

Added sweeteners: N/A

Culture Pop drinks are considered "probiotic soda," providing healthy bacteria to support gut health. Without any added sugar or sweeteners, these fizzy drinks still pack plenty of flavor from fruit juice, herbs, and spices.

25 Mayawell Strawberry Ginger

Nutrition per can: 35 calories, 0 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (4 g sugar; 5 g fiber)

Added sweeteners: Organic agave nectar

Another option with fiber, which serves as a prebiotic in this drink, Mayawell prebiotic sodas pack unique and refreshing flavors into a functional drink. Compared to regular soda, which provide zero gut health benefits, the fiber here serves as a food source for healthy gut probiotics.