If You Can Do This Many Squats in 60 Seconds After 60, You’re in Great Shape

Curious where your leg strength really stands after 60? Try this 60-second squat test.

Lower-body strength after 60 drives everything: how you walk, climb stairs, stand up, and stay independent. I’ve coached clients in this age group for years, and one of the simplest ways to measure real-world strength and endurance comes from a timed squat test. It doesn’t require equipment, it doesn’t take long, and it reveals exactly how well your legs and cardiovascular system work together.

Unlike slow strength tests, the 60-second squat challenge adds a layer of endurance. Your muscles don’t just need to produce force, they need to keep producing it under fatigue. That’s where most people see a drop-off, and that’s also where the biggest improvements can be made.

This test also highlights control. Fast, sloppy reps don’t count here. The goal involves consistent, controlled squats with good form from start to finish. That combination of strength, endurance, and control gives you a clear picture of your fitness level.

If you want a quick, honest benchmark of your lower-body performance, this test delivers.

How to Perform the Squat Test Properly

Form always comes first. I remind every client that clean reps matter more than chasing a higher number.

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Push your hips back and lower yourself as if sitting into a chair. Keep your chest lifted and your knees tracking over your toes. Lower until your thighs approach parallel, then drive back up through your heels.

Move at a steady pace you can maintain for the full 60 seconds. Avoid rushing early and burning out halfway through.

How to Do It

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart

Push hips back and bend your knees

Lower under control

Drive through your heels to stand

Repeat for 60 seconds

What Your Score Means After 60

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Your total number of controlled squats in 60 seconds reflects both strength and endurance. Because this test challenges multiple systems at once, it gives a strong indication of overall lower-body fitness.

Here’s a general benchmark:

Under 15 reps: Needs improvement

Needs improvement 15–25 reps: Below average

Below average 25–35 reps: Solid functional strength

Solid functional strength 35–45 reps: Strong endurance and control

Strong endurance and control 45+ reps: Excellent fitness level

If you can perform 35 or more controlled squats in 60 seconds, your lower-body strength and endurance stand above average. Hitting 45 or more places you in a high-performing category for your age group.

How to Improve Your Score

Improving your squat performance comes down to building both strength and endurance while maintaining good form. I’ve seen clients make fast progress by focusing on consistency and control rather than pushing to exhaustion every time.

Start by practicing squats in shorter intervals: 20 to 30 seconds at a steady pace. Rest briefly, then repeat for multiple rounds. This builds endurance without sacrificing technique.

Incorporate exercises like sit-to-stands, controlled squats, and calf raises to strengthen the muscles involved. These movements improve your ability to maintain performance throughout the full minute.

Focus on steady breathing and controlled movement during every session. Over time, your legs fatigue less quickly, your form stays consistent, and your total rep count climbs faster than expected.