People Are Losing 20+ Pounds With This One Machine—These Are Their Go-to Routines

Summer beach weather and wedding season are fast approaching, which means one thing: It's panic time to get into top form. Long, cold winters aren't conducive to walking, running, and being active outdoors, making it common to put on a few unwanted pounds. Although it's frustrating, frustration will get you nowhere fast. To inspire your fitness routine update, take a cue from people on TikTok who are losing 20 pounds or more with one workout machine. We found out their go-to routines that helped them slim down.

One way to get to the beach and summer plans in a happy way? Get to the gym and hop on the StairMaster! Once you're on, we have the perfect plans for you. People are losing 20+ pounds with the 10-8-4 method and more on the StairMaster and sharing their methods on TikTok. So, step it up for summer!

The StairMaster is always a very effective machine to include in your exercise routine, providing many health benefits. Using this productive piece of equipment offers an excellent cardio workout for burning calories, building muscle, strengthening bones, improving balance, and lowering joint stress, according to The Cleveland Clinic. The StairMaster is also pretty efficient, as you don't have to spend much time on it. You can get in a solid workout in just 20-30 minutes! The only other thing we'd recommend is a great playlist to get in a solid headspace and help the time go faster.

The 10-8-4 StairMaster Method

Although the StairMaster has been around since the early 1980s, it's totally having its TikTok moment with the 10-8-4 method. The routine is pretty simple. You set the machine to level 8 and climb for 10 minutes. Do this routine four times each week after you complete your workout.

That's literally it! Easy as pie, no complicated routine involved. In no time at all, you will start to see results.

People Are Seeing Weight-Loss Results in Just 2 Weeks

Some people are seeing results in as little as two weeks.

TikToker and strength/Pilates coach @maiahenryfit posted on her TikTok, "I want to melt off my stubborn belly fat & have a toned core but idk what to do," adding, "The 10/8/4 method. 10 minutes, Level 8, 4x week, You'll see results in just 2 weeks. Who's starting?"

Another TikTok user, @micaylafromladder, posted a video of herself on a StairMaster captioned, "The ultimate summer fat loss cardio to get SNATCHED by summer."

The StairMaster Levels Workout

One TikToker, @emmadlifts, shared that the StairMaster helped her drop 20 pounds. Three times a week, she did level 6 for 5 minutes, level 7 for 5 minutes, and level 8 for 5 minutes, repeating the drill three times. She captioned her clip, "The 45 min StairMaster routine you need to try since everyone and their mom is getting on the StairMaster."

Okay, the StairMaster can be challenging, especially as an end to your workout. But the hard effort seems to be well-worth the results!