5 Standing Exercises That Restore Muscle Faster Than Ab Workouts After 55

You need time and dedication in order to build strength.

If there’s one fitness focus to have as you age, it should be strength training to replenish and maintain muscle mass. We naturally start to lose muscle after 30, and it’s essential to protect in order to live actively and independently. Strength is necessary to perform everyday tasks. Strong legs and knees help you bend and walk, and strong arms help you lift and carry. You need strength to peddle a bike, stand up at a baseball game, and even throw a bowling ball. In order to keep living life to its fullest, you need to exercise regularly.

If you’re wondering where to start, we’ve got you covered. Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss, shares five standing exercises that can help restore muscle faster than traditional ab workouts after 55.

“Muscle is not built through mechanical load, progressive overload, proper form, and consistency. You need time to develop true strength,” says Tateossian. “Standing exercises are one of the best and most functionally effective ways to build true full-body strength. Floor based ab work tends to isolate muscles in a way that doesn’t necessarily translate to real life. And the goal really is to build usable strength, not just muscles.”

Below, Tateossian shares five standing moves to add to your routine.

Dumbbell Deadlifts

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a heavy dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Make sure your legs are mostly straight with just a slight bend in the knees. Hinge at the hips to lower the dumbbells down your legs and toward the floor. Keep your back flat and the dumbbells close to your body when lowering, feeling a solid stretch in the hamstrings. Activate your glutes and hamstrings as you rise. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

RELATED: Are Pushups Every Day Enough to Build Upper Body Strength?6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bodyweight Squats

“Squats are a compound functional movement that targets the glutes, quads, back, and core. Squats build foundational lower-body muscle and are directly tied to longevity, independence and metabolic health,” Tateossian explains.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps, sticking with a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Romanian Deadlifts

“Another compound functional movement, [the RDL] targets the glutes, hamstrings, back, and core,” Tateossian says. “RDLs also create a deep and controlled tension in the hamstrings and glutes, which is key to protecting the lower back and rebuilding muscle.”

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps, sticking with a 3010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Walking Lunges

“This exercise is great for building single-leg strength, balance, and coordination which are essential for real-life movement,” Tateossian tells us.

Stand tall. Step forward with one foot. Lower into a lunge until your knee almost touches the ground. Maintain a tall posture and keep your front knee aligned with your foot. Rise back up and step forward with the other foot. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side, sticking with a 2010 tempo and resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Landmine Rows

“These strengthen the upper back, posture muscles, shoulders, and basically the entire upper body, which is critical for alignment, shoulder health, and overall health,” Tateossian says.