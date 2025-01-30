Starbucks Cutting 30% of Its Menu as Sales Keep Dropping

Expect some significant changes at a Starbucks near you. On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced that they were taking various measures to turn things around financially due to slumping sales. While many of them may save you money or make your coffee-drinking experience all the better, fans are freaking out over one of the announcements: Starbucks is getting rid of 30% of the menu.

There Will be a 30% Reduction in the Menu

During an earning call, CEO Brian Niccol revealed that there will be a "roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food." While specific items weren't named, he did mention that the menu had become "overly complex," resulting in long lines.

They Have "Taken Steps to Refocus the Business," the New CEO Says

"We've taken steps to refocus the business, our mission and our marketing to better align with our identity as a coffee company," Starbucks chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said Tuesday. "We're relying less on discounts to drive customer traffic and doing more to demonstrate our value."

Also, There Will Be No Extra Changes for Nondairy Milk

Other changes to expect? Those who order nondairy milk, including oat, almond, and soy milk, will be delighted to learn that there will no longer be a hefty upcharge.

They Are Bringing Back the Condiment Bar

Additionally, the brand is bringing back the beloved condiment bar, so you can customize your drink without driving the barista crazy.

And, If You Dine in with a Mug or Glass, You Will Get Free Refills

Another great change? Those opting to dine in-store will have the option of ordering a ceramic mug. Not only will this reduce paper waste, but there is another perk. Per a Starbucks spokesperson, if you drink out of a mug or class or bring in a clean, personal cup, you will be treated to free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea during your visit.

Fans Are Supportive Over the Change

Starbucks fans were torn over the announcement, but many supported the change. "I for one am so pleased. The menu right now is just chaos. We'll see what actually happens (I hope they cut the things I would personally cut 🤣), but some of the things that are on the menu right now do not need to be there," wrote one Redditor, with 179 people agreeing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The New CEO Is Being Paid Big Bucks to Bring Starbucks Back

Sales dropped 4% in the U.S. and worldwide in the latest quarter, compared to the previous year, marking the fourth quarter of declines in a row. Niccol, who was nabbed from Chipotle, is reportedly being paid $10 million in bonuses for just six months at the company.