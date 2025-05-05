7 States Where Grocery Spending Is Eating Up the Most Income

Groceries are expensive, no matter where you live. As a result of various factors, including inflation and increasing import fees, everything from canned goods to produce is getting more expensive. However, some states spend more of their income on groceries than others. According to data compiled by Lending Tree, American households spent an average of $8,167 on food at home, or 7.4% of the average U.S. household income of $110,491, annually. According to this recent study, there are seven states where people spend the most on groceries.

New Mexico

New Mexico came in 7th on the list of states that spend the most on groceries, with an average of $8,064 and 9.4% of income spent. According to Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst and author of "Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More: How to Take Control of Your Financial Life," maintains that states spending the largest share of their income on groceries are typically more sparsely populated Western states.

Maine

In Maine, people spend an average of $9,271 on groceries, or 9.6 percent of their income. Because there aren't many restaurants in Maine, people are more likely to eat at home than in bigger states with more populous cities.

Montana

Another big state with a small population, Montanans spend more money on groceries. They spend an average of $9,195 annually, or 9.7% of their income.

Alaska

Alaska doesn't offer many restaurant options, so people spend more of their income on groceries. The annual average is $11,180 per household, or 9.7 percent of their income. This is 36.9 percent more than the national average.

Utah

In Utah, people spend 10.1 percent of their income, or $11,884, on groceries. Utah households had the highest grocery bills in the country, 45.5 percent more than the national average.

Nevada

People in Nevada had the second highest spending percentage on groceries, $10,390 or 10.1 percent of income. This is 27.2 percent more than the national average.

Idaho

Idahoans spent the most of their income on groceries, $10,246, or 10.4 percent. This is 25.5 percent more than the national average.