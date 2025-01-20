This Classic Burger Chain is Bringing Back Old-School Beef Tallow Fries

In very good news for health-conscious burger fans, Steak 'n Shake just announced it will go back to using beef tallow for fries instead of using seed oils. "Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100% beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste," said Chris Ward, chief supply chain officer for Steak 'n Shake.

The company announced the news on X, posting, "Steak n Shake to Use 100% Beef Tallow. No Cap. By the end of February 2025, all locations will use 100% all-natural beef tallow. If veg oil broke your heart, our tallow will make you fall in love again 🍟❤️."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The responses from fans were overwhelmingly positive. "Thank you. As someone who warned against toxic seed oils and promoted the vitamin rich beef tallow, which is way tastier, for many years on news radio starting in 2018, I applaud you. Kids can now eat delicious food at your place without being poisoned. Historic!" one person responded. "Next step, @SteaknShake, get rid of the high fructose corn syrup. I haven't visited your restaurant in 15 or so years. I would like to now. It's a start," said another. One X user even tagged McDonald's, saying, "Your move." Another hopeful commenter also tagged the company, saying "Come on @McDonalds. Please bring back the fries of my childhood. I miss them dearly. The newer fries are terrible."

Steak 'n Shake posted a poll on January 13 asking followers if they should switch to 100% beef tallow, with 90.5% of people saying yes. "Haven't stopped at a steak 'n Shake in years, but I'll go out of my way for y'all now!" one excited customer commented.

This new move is just part of the company's recent growth, with management claiming the average franchise partner makes about $137,000 per annum, "which was more than the average accountant, architect, or engineer in America earned," says CEO Sardar Biglari. "But make no mistake: We are not minting millionaires but are merely providing the means—they are earning every penning."

With Steak 'n Shake making this significant beef tallow pivot, other chains might follow in removing seed oils from their menus. "The consumer wants the best and deserves the best. By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible," chief global development officer Kristen Briede said in a statement.

Don't want to wait until March to get your tallow fries fix? Restaurants that already use tallow to cook fries include Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Smashburger, and Outback Steakhouse.