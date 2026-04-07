5 Popular Steakhouses Serving Award-Winning Seafood Platters

You can find award-winning seafood platters at these five popular steakhouses.

Even though steakhouses label themselves as steakhouses, many times they have just as much seafood as they do steak. With everything from fresh fish and jumbo lump crab cakes, to raw bar platters and scallops, If you’re at a steakhouse you can almost guarantee that they’re going to have some solid seafood options, as well. Here are five popular steakhouses serving award-winning seafood platters, that have the recognition to back how fresh and tasty they are.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has plenty of fresh seafood on the menu, all together in one pretty package with their Cold Shellfish Platter, featuring North Atlantic lobster, shrimp, and oysters. The Capital Grille has even been recognized for their fine dining experience, offering high-quality dishes, from their shellfish platter and beyond.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime offers a wide range of seafood from chilled crab meat and shrimp cocktail, to oysters on the half shell and king crab legs. For a sampling of many different items, they have their Smoking Shellfish Tower that looks as impressive as it tastes. Beyond its shellfish offerings, Ocean Prime in Vegas has been “recognized with several incredible awards,” they said on their website. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our community.” Some include Best Seafood Restaurant by Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association (2024–2025) and the 2025 Best of Vegas Fine Dining category.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is iconic, especially after expanding throughout the US. They offer seafood platters like The Whale, featuring king crab, lobster, shrimp, and oysters, but what really put them on the map is their Florida Stone crab that they serve with their famous Joe’s Mustard Sauce. The seafood served at Joe’s, among other dishes, has led to the success of the business and national recognition for the company. “For more than 100 years, no visit to Miami is complete without a stop at Joe’s Stone Crab for its signature stone crabs, fried chicken and key lime pie,” Restaurant Business reports.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has been put on the map for their steak, but don’t overlook their seafood options. Starting with the Ocean Platter, featuring a range of oysters on the half shell, jumbo shrimp, crab cocktail, ahi tuna, and cold water lobster tail, it goes beyond that with other incredible options like their caviar service. Morton’s tough standards when it comes to the quality of their food and service has led to them becoming a Diners’ Choice: Most Booked 1000-Point Tables on Open Table.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has gained recognition for their dining experience, thanks to all of their offerings, including their beautiful Shellfish Platters. The platters can include ceviche, oysters, clams, mussels, Maine lobster, Dungeness crab, jalapeño pickled shrimp, and a variety of sauces for dipping.