5 Popular Steakhouses With the Best Filet Mignon and Asparagus

Discover the top five popular steakhouses serving filet mignon paired with healthy asparagus.

There are certain sides that are just the perfect sidekick to a quality piece of red meat. Sure, when it comes to steak, potatoes are always a great one, but if you want something healthier, a good vegetable is also a solid side dish to accompany your filet. At these five popular steakhouses, diners can get a perfectly cooked filet mignon with a side of tender asparagus for a filling, and delicious dinner.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a wide range of cuts available, including their 10 ounce classic filet mignon finished with a bit of tallow butter and a sprinkle of fleur de sel. If you really want to treat yourself, they also have the Snake River Farms Gold Wagyu Filet Mignon, carved by their in-house butcher. Of course, they have asparagus on the side to complete the meal.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

One of the signature cuts at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is their filet mignon, among their list of cuts across the menu. They have a fillet of tender, corn fed beef, in addition to a petite fillet. To pair it with a healthy side, you can get their grilled asparagus to go with your steak.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

With their main fillet mignon, a bone in filet mignon, and a petite filet mignon, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has a wide variety of options to choose from. Best of all, any dish can be paired with their roasted asparagus in an herb butter.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, the well-known chain steakhouse is known for their wide variety of cuts, including the tender filet mignon. Pair your seared, juicy steak with a side of the asparagus to get your greens in, as well.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has plenty of delicious options on the menu. With two sizes of filet mignon, 8 ounces or 12 ounces, diners can choose how much red meat they would like and pair it with some of their delicious sides like the roasted jumbo asparagus, or the king crab whipped potatoes (or both).