5 Steakhouse Dinners Under $25 That Feel Expensive

These affordable steakhouse meals deliver big flavor without the high price.

You can walk into The Capital Grille for a gourmet steak dinner for two, and easily spend a few hundred dollars, not including drinks. And, the experience is always worth it. However, if your budget is more like $25 per person, you can still enjoy a delicious steakhouse dinner. There are a number of restaurants where you can feast on a steak and sides for a reasonable price, and still walk out full and happy. Here are 7 steakhouse dinners under $25 that feel expensive.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The 14-ounce ribeye steak dinner at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is $23.99: a “tender ribeye steak grilled to your liking” served with two sides. “$23 ribeye from cheddar. Cooked medium. Tasted amazing,” a Redditor says. “Hate to say it but Darden owns this chain, and they are the 2nd largest restaurant corp in the world and they have first dibs a lot of times because of the sheer volume of beef they purchase and their buyers don’t f**k around and purchase high quality beef in bulk,” a fromer Capital Grille/Darden employee adds. They noyrf that the ribeye pictured was “basically a longhorn outlaw. I’m sure the quality is pretty good.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a value-driven steakhouse serving big-flavor steaks, many of which are under $25. You can order the 6-ounce hand-cut sirloin meal for $17.99, which comes with a steak and two sides; the 8-ounce for $20.99; or the 11-ounce for $24.99. Also under $25 is the 8-ounce New York Strip, a “thick-cut” 8-ounce steak that diners maintain is delicious.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is one of my favorite steak spots. Again, it is owned by Darden, who also owns The Capital Grille, so they don’t mess around with meat. There are a few under-$25 options, starting with the 8-oz. Renegade Sirloin meal for $19.29, featuring a lean, hearty center-cut top sirloin seasoned with the signature Prairie Dust and grilled to perfection. You can even get Flo’s Filet, a 6-ounce serving of filet mignon, and two sides for under $22. It isn’t the best filet I’ve ever had, but it’s honestly better than many far more expensive steaks I’ve had.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback has a few under-$25 options, including the $17.99 Outback Center Cut Sirloin. The 6-ounce, “Center-cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor,” is “seasoned and seared” and served with two freshly made sides. There is also a 13-ounce Ribeye, “extra marbled for maximum tenderness,” which is $24.49. “It was so tender and wonderful. The flavor was amazing,” one Facebooker writes about the steak.

Sizzler

“Steak. Seafood. Salad. Sizzler.” If you were alive in the 1980s, you saw the catchy slogan everywhere. The surf-and-turf spot is still a great place to dine for under $25 per person. Choose from the 8-ounce Tri-Tip for $18.99, a 6-ounce for $16.79, or the Steak & Jumbo Crispy Shrimp combo for $19.69, which includes 6 jumbo crispy shrimp, a 6-ounce hand-cut tri-tip sirloin, and a choice of side.