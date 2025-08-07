7 Store-Bought Cookies With the Worst Ingredients

When you have a sweet craving, nothing hits the spot like cookies. Whether you love them soft and moist or crunchy and chewy, there’s no shortage of options. But before you reach for that next package, it’s worth flipping over the label. Some popular cookies are loaded with questionable ingredients like artificial flavors, preservatives, and unhealthy fats that can turn a simple indulgence into a red flag.

“Store bought cookies are a cocktail of industrial oils, artificial flavors, food dyes, and highly refined carbohydrates that offer little (if any) nutritional value,” says Terry Tateossian, an ISSA Nutritionist and ISSA Personal Trainer, IIN Hormone Specialist, IIN Emotional Eating Coach, and the Founder of THOR: The House of Rose.

To help guide you through the slew of choices, Tateossian reveals the 7 store-bought cookies with ingredient lists that might make you think twice before making pantry space.

Pepperidge Farm Santa Cruz Soft Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 1 cookie

Calories : 140

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 22g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 2g

Ingredients: Made from: Enriched wheat flour (flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), raisins, oats, vegetable oils (palm and/or soybean and hydrogenated soybean), sugar, fructose, brown sugar (sugar, invert sugar, molasses). Contains 2% or less of: eggs, cornstarch, ammonium bicarbonate, salt, baking soda, nonfat milk, natural flavor, cinnamon, spices, soy lecithin.

Contains: Wheat, eggs, milk, soy.

Pepperidge Farm is a well known and trusted brand, but be weary of the Santa Cruz Soft Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.

“Marketed as a wholesome cookie because of the oats and raisins, this cookie actually contains 12g of total sugars (including 7g added) per piece, plus processed ingredients like invert sugar, molasses, soy lecithin, and hydrogenated oils,” says Tateossian.

She explains, “With just under 1g of fiber and 2g of protein, it lacks the nutrients needed to balance out the sugar spike it causes. It’s a good example of how a healthy halo (like oatmeal) can mask a highly processed, high-sugar product.”

Keebler Fudge Mint Delight Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 4 cookies

Calories : 150

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 75mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 1g

Ingredients: Sugar, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, vitamin B1 [thiamin mononitrate], vitamin B2 [riboflavin], folic acid), vegetable oil (palm kernel, soybean and palm oil with TBHQ for freshness), cocoa processed with alkali, whey. Contains 2% or less of leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), artificial flavor, sorbitan tristearate, soy lecithin, salt, peppermint oil.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Keebler Fudge Mint Delight Cookies are iconic, but not healthy.

“These cookies may seem like a fun, minty treat, but nutritionally, they’re a disaster,” says Tateossian.

She explains, “With 11g of added sugar per serving, they’re loaded with highly refined flour, artificial flavorings, and preservatives like TBHQ, which has been flagged in animal studies for potential adverse effects when consumed frequently.

Tateossian adds, “You’re also getting palm oil and processed cocoa, which together contribute to systemic inflammation over time. This cookie is far more chemical concoction than food.”

Nabisco Chips Ahoy! Chewy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 2 cookies

Calories : 140

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 80mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 2g

Ingredients: Unbleached enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1], riboflavin [vitamin B2], folic acid), high fructose corn syrup, palm oil, Reese’s peanut butter baking cup (milk chocolate [sugar, cocoa butter, milk, chocolate, soy lecithin, artificial flavor], peanut butter chips [partially defatted peanuts, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil {palm kernel and soybean oil}, corn syrup solids, dextrose, reduced protein whey, palm kernel oil, salt, artificial flavor, soy lecithin], palm kernel oil), sugar, semisweet chocolate chips (sugar, chocolate, cocoa butter, dextrose, soy lecithin), Reese’s peanut butter flavored chips (partially defatted peanuts, sugar, hydrogenated vegetable oil [palm kernel and soybean oil], corn syrup solids, dextrose, reduced protein whey, palm kernel oil, salt, artificial flavor, soy lecithin), cornstarch, dextrose, baking soda, salt, Reese’s peanut butter cup pieces (milk chocolate [sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, nonfat milk, milkfat, lactose, soy lecithin, polyglycerol polyricinoleate – emulsifier], peanuts, sugar, dextrose, salt, TBHQ and citric acid [to preserve freshness]), artificial flavor.

Contains: Milk, peanut, wheat, soy.

Nabisco Chips Ahoy! Chewy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Chip Cookies not only have way too many ingredients, but they’re all so bad for you.

“Each two-cookie serving contains 10g of added sugar and is filled with inflammatory seed oils, hydrogenated fats, and high fructose corn syrup, a triple whammy for your metabolism,” says Tateossian.

She notes, “The ingredients list is a mile long, featuring multiple sources of sugar (including corn syrup solids and dextrose), along with highly processed peanut butter chips and chocolate. Not only do these ingredients cause blood sugar crashes, but they also offer zero fiber or nutrients to aid digestion or support hormone health.

Lofthouse Pink Frosted Sugar Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 1 cookie

Calories : 160

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 115mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 16g)

Protein : 1g

Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Mono- and Diglycerides, Calcium Disodium EDTA [Preservative], Artificial Flavor, Annatto [Color], Vitamin A Palmitate), Eggs, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Dextrin, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier), Nonfat Milk, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Colors (Blue 1 Lake, Red 3, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Carmine), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Confectioner’s Glaze, Sodium Propionate (Preservative), Carnauba Wax.

The long list of ingredients in Lofthouse Pink Frosted Sugar Cookies is unbelievably long and terrible for you.

“These colorful supermarket bakery staples may look cute, but they pack 16g of added sugar per cookie and are loaded with processed oils, artificial colors (Red 3, Yellow 5, Blue 1), and preservatives like sodium propionate and TBHQ,” says Tateossian.

She explains, “That’s a potent mix of synthetic additives that have been linked to hyperactivity in children and digestive distress in adults. The cookie also delivers a surprising amount of sodium (115mg) for something that’s supposed to be sweet, making it a double hit to both blood sugar and blood pressure.”

OREO Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 2 cookies

Calories : 140

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : 90mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : <1g

Ingredients: Sugar, unbleached enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1], riboflavin [vitamin B2], folic acid), palm oil, soybean and/or canola oil, cocoa (processed with alkali), high fructose corn syrup, leavening (baking soda and/or calcium phosphate), salt, soy lecithin, chocolate, artificial flavor.

Contains: Wheat, soy.

OREO Double Stuf Chocolate Sandwich Cookies are a classic that’s ultra-processed and full of junk ingredients.

“Two Double Stuf Oreos (which, let’s be honest, who only eats 2?) deliver 13g of added sugar and are made with palm oil, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavors,”Tateossian points out.

She explains, “There’s no fiber, no protein, and zero nutritional upside, just a massive insulin spike waiting to happen. The high-glycemic combination of refined flour and sugar means your energy will plummet shortly after eating them, setting the stage for cravings and mood swings.”

Nabisco Newtons Fig Soft & Chewy Fruit Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 2 cookies

Calories : 100

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 1g

Ingredients: Figs, Whole grain wheat flour, Invert sugar, Unbleached enriched flour, Wheat flour

Niacin, Reduced iron, Thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), Riboflavin (vitamin B2), Folic acid, Corn syrup, Sugar, Canola oil, Palm oil, Salt, Baking soda, Calcium lactate, Malic acid, Soy lecithin, Sodium benzoate and sulfur dioxide (added to preserve freshness), Natural flavor

Artificial flavor

It’s easy to see why Nabisco Newtons Fig Soft & Chewy Fruit Cookies look like a smart healthy choice, but they’re packed with corn syrup, sugar, and canola or palm oil.

“You’ll find added preservatives like sulfur dioxide and sodium benzoate, compounds that can be problematic for people with sensitivities or digestive issues,” Tateossian says.

She adds, “Each two-cookie serving delivers 12g of sugar with minimal fiber and zero protein, which means they behave more like candy in your system than a balanced snack.”

Entenmann’s Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition : per serving 3 cookies

Calories : 140

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: .5g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 1g

Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Chocolate Liquor (Processed with Alkali), Soy Lecithin, Vanillin, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Vegetable Shortening (Palm, Soybean Oils), Invert Sugar, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Starch, Eggs, Glycerin, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Molasses, Baking Soda, Food Starch-Modified (Corn), Salt, Whey, Artificial Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum.

Entenmann’s has been serving customers since 1898 and while the Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies have been around forever, they’re loaded with unhealthy ingredients and full of sugar.

“These cookies have 10g of added sugar and a long list of troubling ingredients: vegetable shortening, invert sugar, and artificial flavors, plus corn syrup and TBHQ,” says Tateossian. “The soft texture comes at the cost of real nutrition, there’s barely any fiber, and what little protein there is (1g) is outweighed by empty calories that quickly convert to fat when eaten regularly.