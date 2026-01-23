These Stouffer’s family-size dinners are hearty, nostalgic favorites that actually satisfy big appetites.

Stouffer’s meals have been around since I was a kid. I can remember my mom heating them up in the oven and microwave when she didn’t feel like cooking, so they always taste like nostalgia to me. If you don’t have time to cook for your family, or even a dinner party, there are several “family-size” Stouffer’s meals to get the job done. Here are 7 Stouffer’s large-size dinners that actually feel filling and can feed a crowd.

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat Sauce

Stouffer’s Family Size Frozen Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is a classic, convenient, and comforting option for family dinners. Fans praise the sauce and cheese. praise, but there are concerns about consistency and quality. “This product is a life saver if you have kids running in every direction like I do! It comes packaged well, has very easy preparation instructions and is super convenient!! There is plenty of cheesy goodness without being overly salty. My kids love it and so do I! I will buy this lasagna again!” a Target shopper writes.

Stouffer’s Macaroni & Cheese

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese Family Size Dinner Frozen Meal is a beloved comfort food with a creamy texture and rich cheese. “We love this mac & cheese. It’s easy enough to throw in the oven for my 12yo when I’m late leaving work, and it’s cheesy, yumminess is filling. My grandma used to serve this and I didn’t realize it was Stouffers until two decades later. So good!” writes a shopper. “The best mac and cheese you can get. It’s so good, and a family fave. It actually tastes homemade, and so much better than all the synthetic tasting options on the market! Love it!” adds another.

Stouffer’s Meatloaf

Stouffer’s Meatloaf Family Size Frozen Dinner is another family favorite with six servings of delicious meatloaf. “Stouffer’s Meatloaf is as good as, or even better than homemade. It is perfect to compliment with mashed potato and corn. It comes with the gravy which is rich and flavorful. There is plenty for everyone,” a shopper writes. “I am totally obsessed with stouffers meatloaf and mashed potatoes. It’s perfectly textured and flavored! A unique and savory meat and gravy like sauce! It’s a unique blend of a classic meal!” adds another.

Stouffer’s Chicken Alfredo

Stouffer’s Chicken Alfredo Pasta Meal Family Size Frozen Dinner offers 7 servings of the Italian pasta classic, with generous chunks of chicken and a creamy sauce. “My favorite frozen meal. This is so so good. I like the non-traditional pasta, the sauce is creamy and not top heavy, the chicken is good and there’s a good amount of it. I buy this a lot and am always excited to have it for dinner. I’d say it serves 4,” one shopper writes.

Stouffer’s Chicken Enchilada

Stouffer’s Chicken Enchilada Party Size Frozen Meals come with 8 Mexican treats. “So good!! We bought the single one and my son ate it so fast and loved it so we bought the family size for the whole family!! Will be buying again as it’s perfect for our busy on the go lifestyle with 3 boys in sports,” writes a shopper. Another adds they “have such a great flavor and are a perfect way for me to add a quick meal when I don’t have a lot of time for my family. They have such a good amount of spices and are perfectly delicious with the cheese. My whole family loves these and they’re so simple to just pop in the oven and have a meal ready with little to no effort.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stouffer’s Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Bake

Stouffer’s Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Bake Meal Frozen Dinner is another favorite. “Delicious, creamy warm and satisfying, maybe too much chicken, added some extra vegetables for balance. Great easy comfort dinner. Already bought another one to have on hand,” writes a shopper. “This is really good! Plate licking good. I don’t eat many frozen dinners because I don’t like most of them, but this is one of the few that are better than I can make myself,” adds another.

Stouffer’s Chicken Biscuit Bake

Stouffer’s Chicken Biscuit Bake, Family Size is a one-and-done meal. “Nice and easy meal for my family. Some night, I just don’t want to cook. This is a good tasting, easy to prepare meal, just put it in the oven and let it bake. The biscuit top cooks to a golden brown and is not doughy on the bottom. The filling is like a homemade chicken pot pie. Tender veggies and creamy gravy,” writes a shopper. “My extremely picky husband loves this and so do I. It doesn’t taste frozen or artificial. It’s pretty good and bakes in about an hour. Super fast easy dinner. Not the type of food we would normally eat but it’s great,” adds another.