Are you trying to build muscle, but don't want to lift weights? According to personal trainers and fitness experts, lifting heavy weights isn't a requirement tone up and strengthen muscles. Lia Bartha is a certified Pilates instructor and creator of B The Method, a popular low-impact, full-body home workout program suitable for all levels. She recently spoke to Eat This, Not That! and revealed 5 strength moves that build muscle without lifting weights.

Standing Chair Sit

Position: "Place the legs a little wider than hip distance apart, keeping the outer and inner thighs engaged so as not to externally or internally rotate the hips. Placing your weight into the heels, slowly sit back as if you're about to sit in a chair, hinging at the hips and not the waist. Hinge at the hips while bending the knees," says Bartha.

Reason: "Your body becomes the weight to add resistance necessary to build muscle," she says.

Side Plank

Position: "Get into a side plank position – either on your elbow or hand. Feet are stacked on top of each other or the bottom knee is dropped to the floor for light support. Slowly dip the hips towards the floor and back up just until you find a neutral spine. Make sure the dip comes from the hips and not from sinking into the shoulder," she suggests.

Reason: "Your body becomes the weight to add resistance necessary to build muscle."

Planking in Motion

Position: "Find a plank position, either on your hands or elbows. Make sure the spine is in neutral and you're keeping equal weight in your hands and feet. Push back onto your arms to create a child's pose-like position with the knees elevated off the ground, then push yourself back into a plank. 10x," she instructs.

Reason: "Your body becomes the weight to add resistance necessary to build full-body muscle."

Single Leg Glute Bridges

Position: "Make your way into a bridge position with the pelvis in neutral – do not tuck the hips up to squeeze the glutes, instead engage the core and glutes evenly. Slowly lift one leg into a tabletop position. Tap the lifted leg towards the floor 10x. Then hold the leg in tabletop position and dip the hips down and up 10x," she instructs.

Reason: "Your body becomes the weight to add resistance necessary to build muscle in the glutes."

Moving Dips

Position: "Sit with your legs bent in front of you and your arms on the floor behind you. Slowly lift your hips off the floor. Rock forward towards your heels and tap your hips, then rock back to the starting position. Bend your elbows to tap your hips again, and lift back up. 10x," she says.

Reason: "Your body becomes the weight to add resistance necessary to build muscle in the upper body."