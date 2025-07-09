 Skip to content

Strength Training vs. Pilates: Which Gets Better Results for Women Over 50?

Fitness expert Lia Bartha reveals which workout delivers ideal results for living a long, healthy life.
Published on July 9, 2025 | 1:15 PM

Once you’re over 50, it’s a wise move to re-evaluate your workout routine. Whether you aim to strengthen and tone your body or shed stubborn fat, optimizing your approach is crucial. Strength training and Pilates are both stellar workouts that deliver results—but which reigns supreme for your goals? To break down the differences between the two and help you make the most ideal decision, we spoke with Lia Bartha, founder of B The Method, celebrity trainer, and certified Pilates instructor.

Strength Training vs. Pilates

middle-aged woman doing Pilates mermaid side stretch
“Both Pilates and strength training have beautiful benefits, especially for women over 50, but they approach the body in very different ways,” explains Lia. “Traditional strength training focuses on building muscle mass, often through repetitive, external resistance—like weights or machines—which can be incredibly effective for maintaining bone density and overall strength. But Pilates, especially the way I teach it through B The Method, goes deeper. It works from the inside out, building core strength, stability, and alignment through slow, controlled, low-impact movement. For women over 50, this is essential—not just to stay strong, but to protect the joints, improve posture, support the spine, and create long-term balance in the body.”

Lia is a firm believer that it’s not about selecting one over the other, but rather learning how to move smartly so you can remain pain-free and independent at any age and stage of life.

When it comes to strength training, it’s all about building and maintaining muscle mass, which is especially critical to be mindful of as you get older. It helps speed up your metabolism, improve bone density, and makes performing daily functions a breeze. This includes reaching, lifting, and living independently. Strength training also targets bigger, external movements. If not performed with caution, this workout method can create stress on your joints. That’s when Pilates, a low-impact form of exercise, comes in clutch.

“Pilates, on the other hand, builds support from within, targeting the smaller stabilizing muscles, improving posture, breath, balance, and flexibility,” Lia says. “It’s incredibly effective for reducing pain, preventing injury, and creating space in the body where there was once compression or tension. The real power comes from understanding your body’s needs and combining both approaches with intention.”

Which Is Better to Do After 50 for Best Results?

mature senior woman on Pilates reformer
After 50, it’s important to focus on bone health, muscle preservation, and good posture in order to move better and feel better. Strength training is key when it comes to retaining muscle and slowing down the loss of bone density. You will also build muscle power. Pilates is stellar in optimizing support and precision. Combining the two forms of exercise gives you an excellent balance.

Lia explains, “It’s not about working harder—it’s about working smarter, and honoring where you are in this moment.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
