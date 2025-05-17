 Skip to content

5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Achieve a loose, limber body with this simple yoga flow.
Let's be honest: There's something incredibly soothing and indulgent about treating yourself to a full-body massage. But what if you could achieve similar—if not better!—results right at home, anytime you'd please? Enter yoga, an excellent practice that enhances flexibility, balance, and strength, while decreasing tension, tightness, and stress. To help you feel your very best, we learned five gentle, expert-approved yoga moves that loosen your body.

What Makes Yoga a Great Alternative To Getting a Massage

We spoke with Amanda Grimm, a sports and remedial massage therapist and PT in London with Knead Massage, who spills the tea.

"As a massage therapist, I'm naturally a big advocate of the benefits of massage," she shares. "Whilst massage is brilliant for instant relief, and great for recovery, yoga has a unique component that massage alone lacks. When we practice yoga, we're actively engaging and controlling the stretch ourselves, which helps your body build the habit of releasing tension."

When performing a gentle yoga flow, you're not simply stretching out your muscles; you're firing up your parasympathetic nervous system, which Amanda calls the "rest and digest mode."

"This is one of the reasons yoga feels so good—it literally turns down your stress response," she adds. "Plus, by moving and breathing together, you're increasing circulation and sending oxygen to tight spots that a massage might not reach."

5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Child's Pose

two women doing child's pose on yoga mats
Shutterstock
  1. Assume all fours.
  2. Sit back onto your heels while stretching both arms forward.
  3. Hold child's pose for 5 to 10 full breaths.

Cat-Cow

cat cow exercise for neck hump
Shutterstock
  1. Assume all fours.
  2. Alternate between rounding and arching your spine with your breath. Amanda describes it as "giving your spine a gentle massage from the inside."
  3. Complete 8 to 10 rounds.

Thread The Needle

young woman doing thread the needle yoga clothes in black workout outfit
Shutterstock
  1. Assume all fours.
  2. Slide one arm under your body, allowing your shoulder to rest on the floor.
  3. Hold the pose on each side for 30 seconds.

Supine Figure 4

young-woman-stretching-hip-on-floor
Shutterstock / fizkes
  1. Lie flat on your back.
  2. Cross one ankle over your opposite knee.
  3. Hug that leg close to your body.
  4. Hold the pose on each side for 45 to 60 seconds.

Gentle Twist

Yoga At Home. Woman Practicing In Living Room During Social Isolation. Brunette In Fashion Sportswear Lying In Reclining Spinal Twist Position On Floor. Sport Routine For Active Lifestyle.
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back.
  2. Bend your knees.
  3. Allow your knees to fall to one side, all while keeping your shoulders against the mat.
  4. Hold the post on each side for 8 full breaths.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
