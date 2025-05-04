6 Daily Stretches to Undo the Damage of Sitting All Day

Sitting may be part of your job, your commute, or your evening routine, but your body wasn't built to stay still for hours at a time. Prolonged sitting shortens hip flexors, tightens hamstrings, weakens glutes, and rounds out your posture. Over time, it can lead to back pain, stiffness, and limited mobility that affects how you move through your day.

The good news? You can reverse a lot of that damage with a few targeted stretches. When done consistently, mobility work opens up your hips, activates sleepy muscles, and restores alignment in your spine and shoulders. These stretches don't take long, they just take commitment, a little floor space, and the right moves.

These six stretches are simple, effective, and made to be done daily. All you need is 10 to 15 minutes, a mat or soft surface, and your own body. These movements release tension, improve circulation, and allows you to stand taller and move better throughout your day.

Half Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Hours of sitting shorten your hip flexors and lead to lower back discomfort. This stretch directly targets that tension and helps restore your hip extension. Opening up the hips improves posture and reduces strain on the lower back. It also helps activate your glutes by counteracting their underuse.

How to do it:

Kneel on one knee with the other foot flat in front, forming a 90-degree angle with both legs. Tuck your pelvis slightly under to engage your glutes. Lean forward gently into the front leg until you feel a stretch in the front of the rear hip. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

Seated Spinal Twist

Sitting often locks up your spine and stiffens your mid-back. A spinal twist helps decompress the vertebrae, improve rotation, and wake up the muscles supporting your posture. Seated spinal twists also opens up your chest, which tends to collapse inward after a long day at a desk.

How to do it:

Sit cross-legged or with legs extended in front of you. Place your right hand behind you and your left hand on your right knee. Inhale to lengthen your spine, exhale to twist gently to the right. Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Standing Chest Opener

Your shoulders naturally round forward when you sit, especially if you're at a computer. This stretch helps pull them back into alignment by opening the chest and engaging the upper back. It improves shoulder mobility and counteracts the hunched-forward posture that develops over time.

How to do it:

Stand tall and clasp your hands behind your back. Straighten your arms and gently pull your hands downward while lifting your chest. Keep your chin level and shoulders away from your ears. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Cat-Cow Stretch

The Cat-Cow sequence mobilizes your entire spine. Cat-cow stretches increase flexibility in your back and helps you reconnect to your core and breath. A cat-cow stretch also encourages circulation and helps reduce stiffness built up during long hours of sitting.

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (Cow). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin and pelvis (Cat). Continue moving with your breath for 30 to 60 seconds.

Forward Fold with Shoulder Reach

Forward folds with a shoulder reach targets your hamstrings and shoulders at the same time, two areas that get tight from prolonged sitting. The forward fold lengthens the back of your legs and opens the shoulders for improved posture. Adding the shoulder reach helps activate the upper back while providing a deep release for the spine.

How to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart and a soft bend in your knees. Fold forward from your hips, letting your torso hang. Clasp your hands behind your back and gently reach your arms overhead. Hold for 30 seconds, then slowly release.

Lying Figure Four Stretch

Sitting tightens the hips and glutes, which put pressure on the lower back and reduce mobility. The lying figure four stretch helps release the piriformis and outer hips, reducing pain and improving flexibility. It's a great way to unwind at the end of the day and reset your posture before bed.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Cross your right ankle over your left thigh. Thread your hands through to grab the back of your left thigh. Gently pull the leg toward your chest and hold for 30 seconds. Switch sides.