32 Super Bowl Recipes Your Whole Team Will Love

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and whether you're rooting for the Chiefs, the 49ers, or just tuning in for Usher's halftime show, it's going to be a memorable event. And what would the Big Game be without some great food? When it comes to Super Bowl recipes, the key is to choose crowd-pleasing dishes that don't require hours of preparation.

According to data from Google, some of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes in 2024 are, well, surprising. The top-searched dish for the Big Game in the past month was…Shrimp scampi? Of course, people are also looking for mainstays like chili, sliders, and even Sloppy Joe's. But meatloaf, goulash, and cheesecake also made the top 10 this year. Far be it for us to say those are odd choices for your Super Bowl party, but in the meantime, we've gathered 32 easy dishes you can pull together in a flash that are so tasty that they have the power to unite even the most intense team rivals.

Read on, and if you run out of time and need to go grab some food from the store, try some of these 14 Best Costco Super Bowl Snacks to Grab ASAP.

7-Layer Dip

We love any kind of 7-Layer Dip, but serving this dip in individual cups or glasses makes this an ideal recipe for Super Bowl parties or any event where you're trying to feed and impress a crowd.

Get our recipe for 7-Layer Dip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

This super easy artichoke dip is so good that it will have everyone hanging around the snack table, and since it uses ingredients like frozen spinach and jarred artichoke hearts, you can buy your ingredients ahead of time and not have to worry about them going bad.

Get our recipe for Easy Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Mini Sliders

Sliders are a perfect Super Bowl food because they're easy to cook and easy to eat! Our two recipes feature a Mushroom-Blue Cheese Slider and a Chipotle-Bacon Slider, so your guests can have some delicious flavor options to choose from.

Get our recipes for Mini Sliders.

Turkey Sloppy Joes

If you don't mind the potential mess, serving up some Super Bowl sloppy joes can be a fun and nostalgic way to feed your party guests. These are made with turkey, so they're on the healthier side, which is a nice plus.

Get our recipe for Turkey Sloppy Joes.

Crockpot Chili

If you need a super easy Super Bowl recipe that is still going to make your guests happy, this Crockpot Chili is the perfect solution. It's a bigger recipe so it serves up to 10 people, and you can just throw everything into the crockpot and let it cook all day while you prepare to have people over.

Get our recipe for Smoky Crockpot Chili.

Bacon and Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates Recipe

These stuffed dates are delicious finger food and the ultimate savory/sweet snack to serve to a crowd. All you need is five ingredients: bacon, blue cheese, dates, black pepper, and almonds.

Get our recipe for Bacon and Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates Recipe.

Fiery Buffalo Wings

For some spicy chicken to chow down on during halftime, try this oven-baked buffalo wing recipe. The wings are easy to make, and we love the lighter blue cheese dipping sauce made with Greek yogurt, blue cheese, and lemon.

Get our recipe for Baked Fiery Buffalo Wings.

Cheese and Chorizo Stuffed Jalapeños Recipe

A game day party wouldn't feel complete without some sort of stuffed jalapeño recipe, so why not give these Cheese and Chorizo Stuffed Jalapeños a shot? Made with Mexican-style chorizo, cream cheese, Monterey Jack, and cremini mushrooms, this crowd-pleaser is worth debuting on Super Bowl Sunday.

Get our recipe for Cheese and Chorizo Stuffed Jalapeños Recipe.

Cheese Fries

There's something about a piping hot plate of cheese fries that just feels right for a football game. Crank up your Super Bowl snack table with these fries smothered in bacon, scallions, pickled jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese.

Get our recipe for Cheese Fries.

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

It would be easy to just order a few pizzas this Sunday, but impress your guests with this easy homemade Barbecue Chicken Pizza instead. The pizza dough recipe is simple enough even for those who aren't used to making their own dough, and once it's done you can add on the smoked gouda, barbecue sauce, chicken, and jalapeños.

Get our recipe for Barbecue Chicken Pizza.

Spicy Potato Skins

It isn't Super Bowl Sunday without some potato skins, and this spicy recipe cranks the classic flavors up a notch. These potato skins are topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, minced chipotle pepper, and jalapeños, and these flavor combinations will keep your guests snacking throughout the night.

Get our recipe for Spicy Potato Skins.

Queso Fundido

Your friends and family will love this Queso Fundito dip, which is made with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, garlic, and green chiles. Keep it as is to make it vegetarian-friendly, or add in some chorizo for a protein boost. Either way, this dip will be a popular choice this Sunday.

Get our recipe for Queso Fundido.

Steak Nachos

The name of these nachos is "Mouthwatering Steak Nachos," and the name doesn't lie. Tortilla chips doused in melted cheese, salsa, beans, jalapeños, and flank steak come together to make a game-day dish you'll feel proud of.

Get our recipe for Mouthwatering Steak Nachos.

Guacamole

You can't beat a classic bowl of guacamole, especially when it's full of flavor and is super simple to make. Serve with tortilla chips and veggie sticks and let your guests chow down.

Get our recipe for Best-Ever Guacamole.

Chipotle Honey Mustard Chicken Fingers

Impress your guests with these Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers. This recipe uses minimal ingredients and takes less than 20 minutes to make, so you can throw them together and still have time to prepare other food. The delicious Chipotle-Honey Mustard is a necessity for adding flavor to these tenders.

Get our recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle-Honey Mustard.

Smoky Deviled Eggs With Bacon

Close to the traditional way of making deviled eggs but with chipotle peppers and pieces of crispy bacon, these eggs are a game-day party must-have.

Get our recipe for Smoky Deviled Eggs With Bacon.

Roasted Chicken Wings in an Asian Marinade Recipe

Buffalo wings are the expected choice for Super Bowl parties, but why not surprise your guests with these Asian-inspired roasted chicken wings? All you'll need is soy sauce, sugar, ginger, sriracha, and lime to make a tasty marinade your friends will love.

Get our recipe for Roasted Chicken Wings in an Asian Marinade Recipe.

Turkey Swedish Meatballs

These yummy meatballs will give your guests a tasty, mess-free snack for game day, and if anyone at the party is watching their fat or calorie intake, they'll love that these are made with lean turkey meat. Cooking this particular meatball recipe takes a bit more time and effort, so if that's not what you're looking for, you can always try picking up some frozen meatballs from the store.

Get our recipe for Lean Turkey Swedish Meatballs.

Bruschetta

There's the classic way of making bruschetta, which is usually tomato, basil, and garlic, but there's also a "Pepperonata Bruschetta," which uses ricotta and Pepperonata for a slightly different flavor profile. Both of these ways of making bruschetta work great for a party where you need a quick (and delicious) appetizer.

Get our recipe for Bruschetta, Two Different Ways.

Oven-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

You've probably had some form of shrimp cocktail at a party in the past, but the most common way of serving it is with raw shrimp and a regular cocktail sauce. This recipe bakes the shrimp with Old Bay seasoning and a spicy cocktail sauce made with siracha.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Oven-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Recipe.

Oven-Baked French Fries

Everyone loves munching on some salty fries, so if you need a safe dish to make that you know will be a popular choice, try these easy Oven-Baked French Fries. All you'll need is potatoes, garlic, rosemary, parmesan cheese, and oil.

Get our recipe for Best-Ever Oven-Baked French Fries.

Coconut Shrimp

Eating some crispy, sweet coconut shrimp will transport you to a beachside restaurant even in the middle of winter, so serve up a plate of these pank0-crusted shrimp bites.

Get our recipe for Crispy Baked Coconut Shrimp.

Asian Chicken Meatballs

For a meatball recipe with flavors of Vietnam and Thailand, try these Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs. Serve with steamed rice, pickled cucumber salad, ginger scallion sauce, and lettuce.

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs.

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Wings

Quite possibly the easiest way to make buffalo chicken wings, this wing recipe uses the Instant Pot and calls for only a handful of simple ingredients. Serve with celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo Wings.

French Onion Dip

Another classic party snack, this homemade French Onion Dip is a healthier alternative than what you'd buy from the store. Made with low-fat Greek yogurt as a base, this dip is low in calories and fat but full of flavor.

Get our recipe for French Onion Dip.

Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs

Traditional deviled eggs—which are a great party food—are usually made with mayo, mustard, vinegar, and paprika. These Buffalo Chicken Deviled Eggs are made the classic way but with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce on top, a combination that will have everyone coming back for more.

Get our recipe for Buffalo Chicken Deviled Eggs.

Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups

For some handheld options, don't sleep on these keto pizza cups. They're made with a cream cheese, mozzarella, and almond flour base for a low-carb dough.

Get our recipe for Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups.

Air Fryer Veggie Calzones

These air fryer calzones take all the fun toppings of pizza and secure them in a crisp, hand-held, delicious bundle. With the help of store-bought pizza dough, you can simply focus on the yummy fillings.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Veggie Calzones.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dip

We love a classic French onion or buffalo chicken dip for game day, but dips don't have to stop at savory. For a sweet treat that the whole crowd will love, try this Chocolate Chip Cookie Dip, made with Greek yogurt, chocolate chips, honey, and peanut butter.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie Dip.

Individual Key Lime Pie Cheesecakes

Although not traditionally served on Super Bowl Sunday, cheesecake was one of the 10 top-searched Super Bowl recipes according to Google Trends.

For a cheesecake recipe perfect for a crowd, try these Individual Key Lime Pie Cheesecakes. This recipe uses rolled oats and pecans for the crust, as well as a low-fat cream cheese called Neufchatel, so the end result is lower in calories and fat than your typical cheesecake dessert. The best part is that because they're so small, they work great as a party food that people can grab and enjoy during the game.

Get our recipe for Key Lime Pie Cheesecakes.

Turkey Meatloaf Recipe

Meatloaf may not be your first thought on football Sundays, but this meat dish was the third most-searched recipe for the Super Bowl according to Google Trends.

Meatloaf is not only easy to make, but it's also easy to serve and is always mess-free. Our turkey version is lower in calories and saturated fat than a standard meatloaf, so it is a good choice for people who want more nutritious choices this Sunday.

Get our recipe for Turkey Meatloaf.

Shrimp Scampi

Pasta dishes may seem like a strange choice for Super Bowl Sunday, but Google Trends found that shrimp scampi was the top most searched dish for the Super Bowl! If you think about it, pasta is perfect for large crowds because it's affordable and easy to make in large quantities. Serve up this shrimp scampi recipe and have your guests feeling comfortable and cozy during the game.

Get our recipe for Shrimp Scampi.